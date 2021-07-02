djL steps down as coach of Copenhagen Flames

Copenhagen Flames have parted ways with head coach Daniel “djL” Narancic, the Danish organization announced.

djL assumed the head coaching role in February and made a profound impact at BLAST Rising 2021. The 27-year-old Swede led his new-look roster to victory at the event.

“(djL) has decided to step down as coach for our CS:GO team, as he wanted to seek different opportunities,” the Flames wrote Thursday on Twitter. “Thank you for your hard work, Daniel! Best of luck in your new adventures.”

Copenhagen Flames head of esports Daniel Vorborg has assumed the coaching responsibilities. He will continue to do so while the Flames begin their search for a permanent replacement.

The roster for the Copenhagen Flames includes Danes Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen, Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi, Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen, Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard and Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss.

--Field Level Media