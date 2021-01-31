Team Spirit sweep FPX to claim DreamHack Open: Europe

Team Spirit posted a 3-0 win over FunPlus Phoenix on Sunday to win DreamHack Open January 2021: Europe event.

Spirit earn $35,000 and 100 Pro Tour points for the win and Phoenix pocket $15,000 and receives 80 points. BIG and Gambit Esports finished in third and fourth places, respectively, and each earned $6,000 and 40 points.

In the best-of-five map series playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Team Spirit posted a 16-7 win on Dust II and increased their advantage with a 16-6 victory on Nuke to leave the squad a win away from the title.

Spirit finished the sweep with a 16-8 win on Mirage.

Spirit was led by Russian Abdul “degster” Gasanov, who posted a match-high plus-29 kill-death differential, with 59 kills against 30 deaths. Fellow countrymen Nikolay “mir” Bityukov had a match-high 64 kills and finished with a plus-26 and Leonid “chopper” Vishnyakov posted a plus-16. Fellow Russian Boris “magixx” Vorobiev had a plus-14 and Ukrainian Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev finished with a plus-5.

No FunPlus Phoenix player finished with a positive kill-death ratio, though Jesse “zehN” Linjala of Finland and Asger “Farlig” Jensen of Denmark each finished at minus-14, with zehN recording 41 kills, two more than Farlig.

The event began with eight teams divided into two groups for round-robin play.

DreamHack Open January prize pool:

1. Team Spirit -- $35,000

2. FunPlus Phoenix -- $15,000

3-4. BIG, Gambit Esports -- $6,000

5-6. Evil Genius, Sprou -- $2,500

7-8. HellRaisers, forZe -- $1,500

