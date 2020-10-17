Fnatic, G2, GODSENT, NiP advance at DreamHack Open

Fnatic, G2 Esports, GODSENT and Ninjas in Pyjamas emerged victorious in their respective decider matches on Saturday at the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.

Fnatic posted a 2-1 win over OG in a Group A match to set up their upper-bracket first-round contest versus North on Monday.

Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson recorded 61 kills and Robin “flusha” Ronnquist had a plus-9 kills-to-death differential for the all-Swede Fnatic, who sandwiched a 16-12 win on Mirage and 16-14 victory over Overpass around a 16-13 setback on Inferno.

In a Group B tilt, G2 Esports overcame a first-map loss to seize a 2-1 victory over Heroic. G2 answered a 16-10 loss on Overpass with a 16-11 victory on Vertigo and 16-13 triumph in Inferno to set up an upper-bracket first-round contest versus BIG on Monday.

Nemanja “hunter-” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina paced G2 with 69 kills and a plus-13 kills-to-death differential.

In a Group C encounter, GODSENT rallied from a one-map deficit to post a 2-1 win over FaZe Clan. GODSENT countered a 16-11 setback on Mirage with a 16-11 victory on Nuke and 16-12 triumph on Inferno.

Pavle “Maden” Boskovic of Montenegro had 68 kills and a plus-12 kills-to-death differential for GODSENT, who will face Astralis in the upper-bracket first-round match on Monday.

In a Group D clash, Ninjas in Pyjamas overcame a first-map setback to record a 2-1 victory over Sprout. NiP dropped a 16-6 decision on Nuke with a 16-9 victory on Mirage and 16-11 triumph on Inferno.

Tim “nawwk” Jonasson had 59 kills and a plus-16 kills-to-death differential for the all-Swede Ninjas in Pyjamas, who will face Team Vitality in an upper-bracket first-round match on Tuesday.

The $115,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams divided into four groups. The field will be cut to 12 teams after double-elimination group play. Teams that finished first or second in a group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. Third-place teams will be slotted into the lower bracket.

All matches are best-of-three. The winner of the tournament’s grand final, scheduled for Oct. 25, will earn $33,000 and a spot in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Prize Pool

Team, Place, Prize money, RMR Points

1st -- TBA -- $33,000, 2,500

2nd -- TBA -- $21,500, 2,344

3rd -- TBA -- $14,000, 2,188

4th -- TBA -- $10,000, 2,031

5th -- TBA -- $7,500, 1,875

6th -- TBA -- $6,500, 1,719

7th -- TBA -- $6,000, 1,563

8th -- TBA -- $5,000, 1,406

9th -- TBA -- $3,250, 1,250

10th -- TBA -- $2,500, 1,094

11th -- TBA -- $2,250, 938

12th -- TBA -- $1,500, 781

13th-16th -- mousesports, Endpoint, sAw, ENCE -- $500, 390.75

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 group standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

1. Team Vitality, 2-0, +19

T2. Fnatic, 1-1, -6

T2. OG, 1-1, +14

4. mousesports, 0-2, -27

Group B

1. Astralis, 2-0, +5

T2. G2 Esports, 1-1, +1

T2. Heroic, 1-1, +13

4. Endpoint, 0-2, -19

Group C

1. BIG, 2-0, +18

T2. FaZe Clan, 1-1, -2

T2. GODSENT, 1-1, +3

4. sAw, 0-2, -19

Group D

1. North, 2-0, +16

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-1, +5

T2. Sprout, 1-1, +3

4. ENCE, 0-2, -24

--Field Level Media