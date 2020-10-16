Vitality, Astralis, BIG, North advance at DreamHack Open

Team Vitality, Astralis, BIG and North emerged victorious in their respective winners’ matches on Friday at the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.

Team Vitality overcame a first-map setback to post a 2-1 victory over Fnatic in their Group A contest. Vitality dropped a 16-5 decision on Inferno before notching a 16-6 win on Nuke and 16-10 victory on Mirage.

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut recorded 79 kills and a plus-39 kills-to-death differential to pace the all-French Team Vitality roster.

Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin had 54 kills and a plus-4 K-D differential for all-Swedish Fnatic, who will face OG in a decider match on Saturday. OG swept mousesports earlier on Friday in an elimination match with a 16-13 win on Nuke and a 16-6 victory on Dust II.

In a Group B tilt, Astralis sandwiched wins around a second-map setback to secure a 2-1 win over G2 Esports. Astralis had 16-6 victories on Nuke and Inferno, and they took a 16-2 defeat on Dust II.

Nicolai “device” Reedtz collected 49 kills and Emil “Magisk” Reif added a plus-13 K-D differential for Astralis’ all-Danish squad.

Serbia’s Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic had 53 kills and France’s Kenny “kennyS” Schrub added a plus-12 K-D differential for G2, who will face Heroic in a decider match on Saturday. Heroic dispatched Endpoint in an elimination match, courtesy of 16-10 victories on both Train and Vertigo.

In a Group C contest, BIG answered a first-map setback by posting a 2-1 win over GODSENT. BIG countered a 19-17 overtime defeat on Mirage with a 16-12 victory on Overpass and 19-15 overtime win on Inferno.

Turkey’s Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes had 99 kills and a plus-35 K-D differential for BIG.

Montenegro’s Pavle “Maden” Boskovic recorded 79 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential for GODSENT, who will face FaZe Clan in a decider match on Saturday. FaZe Clan notched a 2-1 win over sAW in an elimination match, with the former overcoming a 16-12 setback on Nuke to post a 16-7 victory on Dust II and a 16-11 triumph on Train.

In a Group D encounter, North secured a 2-1 decision over Sprout in their winners’ match. North sandwiched a 16-11 win on Train and a 16-10 victory on Vertigo around a 16-9 setback on Dust II.

Denmark’s Nicklas “gade” Gage powered North with 61 kills and a plus-15 K-D differential.

Poland’s Pawel “dycha” Dycha had 56 kills and a plus-4 kills-to-death differential for Sprout, who will face Ninjas in Pyjamas in a decider match on Saturday. NiP swept ENCE in an elimination match, courtesy of a 16-7 victory on Overpass and a 16-13 win on Train.

The $115,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams divided into four groups. The field will be cut to 12 teams after double-elimination group play. Teams that finish first or second in a group advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs while third-place teams will be slotted into the lower bracket.

All matches are best-of-three. The winner of the tournament’s grand final, scheduled for Oct. 25, will earn $33,000 and a spot in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Prize Pool

Team, Place, Prize money, RMR Points

1st -- TBA -- $33,000, 2,500

2nd -- TBA -- $21,500, 2,344

3rd -- TBA -- $14,000, 2,188

4th -- TBA -- $10,000, 2,031

5th -- TBA -- $7,500, 1,875

6th -- TBA -- $6,500, 1,719

7th -- TBA -- $6,000, 1,563

8th -- TBA -- $5,000, 1,406

9th -- TBA -- $3,250, 1,250

10th -- TBA -- $2,500, 1,094

11th -- TBA -- $2,250, 938

12th -- TBA -- $1,500, 781

13th-16th -- mousesports, Endpoint, sAw, ENCE -- $500, 390.75

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 group standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

1. Team Vitality, 2-0, +19

T2. Fnatic, 1-1, -6

T2. OG, 1-1, +14

4. mousesports, 0-2, -27

Group B

1. Astralis, 2-0, +5

T2. G2 Esports, 1-1, +1

T2. Heroic, 1-1, +13

4. Endpoint, 0-2, -19

Group C

1. BIG, 2-0, +18

T2. FaZe Clan, 1-1, -2

T2. GODSENT, 1-1, +3

4. sAw, 0-2, -19

Group D

1. North, 2-0, +16

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-1, +5

T2. Sprout, 1-1, +3

4. ENCE, 0-2, -24

--Field Level Media