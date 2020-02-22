Gen.G, FURIA reach DreamHack Open Anaheim semis

Gen.G Esports and FURIA Esports won twice Friday to book places in the semifinals of the DreamHack Open Anaheim, a $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event in California.

Eight teams began play Friday separated in two groups. Two teams will make it out of each group to the semifinals, which will be played Sunday ahead of the final. Opening-round matches and winners-bracket matches consisted of a single map, while all other matches are best-of-three.

The championship team will pocket $50,000 and a berth in DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, scheduled for June 9-14 in Sweden.

In Group A, FURIA downed Endpoint 16-6 on Inferno, and North defeated forZe 16-8 on Nuke. FURIA then routed North 16-3 on Overpass in the winners-bracket match.

Endpoint and forZe will square off Saturday in the Group A elimination match, with the winner to meet North with a semifinal berth on the line.

In Group B, Gen.G edged ENCE 16-14 on Nuke, and Complexity Gaming topped MIBR 16-11 on Dust II. In the winners-bracket match, Gen.G downed Complexity 16-13 on Inferno.

ENCE and MIBR will contest the elimination match on Saturday, vying for a shot at Complexity in the Group B decider match.

DreamHack Open Anaheim prize pool:

2. $20,000

3-4. $10,000

5-6. $3,000

7-8. $2,000

—Field Level Media