Gen.G takes DreamHack Open Anaheim with clutch play

Gen.G Esports swept their way to the championship at DreamHack Open Anaheim in California on Sunday.

The three-day, eight-team, $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament was capped by clutch performances by Gen.G, who won two of their four maps by three points or fewer and one in overtime by four points.

Gen.G initially met North in the semifinals, with the eventual champions winning the match 2-0, squeaking by 16-13 on Dust II and 16-14 on Mirage. Gen.G then defeated FURIA Esports 2-0 in the final, winning in a rout 16-7 on Nuke but going to overtime on Inferno before clinching the title 19-15.

FURIA had earlier claimed their spot in the final by dispatching Complexity 2-1. FURIA fell in the opener 16-11 on Mirage before rallying to win the final two maps, 16-11 on Overpass and 16-14 on Nuke.

All matches were best-of-three in the single-elimination bracket, including the Grand Final. Gen.G claimed the $50,000 top prize and a berth in DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, with the runner-up FURIA squad winning $20,000.

Prize Pool:

1. $50,000, DreamHack Masters Jonkoping - Gen.G Esports

2. $20,000 - FURIA Esports

3-4. $10,000 - North, Complexity

5-6. $3,000 - Endpoint, MIBR

7-8. $2,000 - forZe, ENCE

—Field Level Media