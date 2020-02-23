North, Complexity reach semis at DreamHack Open Anaheim

North and Complexity Gaming each swept their only match on Saturday to stay alive and advance to the semifinals at DreamHack Open Anaheim in California.

The eight-team, $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament began Friday with opening matches and winners’ matches. In the latter, North lost to FURIA Esports and Complexity fell to Gen.G Esports, sending the losers to Saturday’s decider matches to determine the final two spots in the four-team playoff bracket.

North seized the first spot by handling Endpoint 2-0 in the best-of-three match in Group A. They took Vertigo 16-7, then survived on Dust II 19-17 in overtime.

Complexity also had a sweep but required less drama, cruising past MIBR by winning 16-2 on Nuke and 16-9 on Dust II.

North will face Gen.G in one semifinal on Sunday, with Complexity drawing FURIA Esports in the other semifinal. All matches are best-of-three in the single-elimination bracket, including the Grand Final. The winner will claim $50,000 and a berth in DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, with the runner-up winning $20,000.

Earlier Saturday, Endpoint stayed alive with a 2-1 win over forZe in the Group A elimination match, and MIBR took down ENCE 2-1 in the Group B elimination match.

Prize Pool:

1. $50,000, DreamHack Masters Jonkoping

2. $20,000

3-4. $10,000

5-6. $3,000 - Endpoint, MIBR

7-8. $2,000 - forZe, ENCE

