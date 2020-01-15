4 teams announced for DreamHack Anaheim

DreamHack announced the first four teams invited to its inaugural California Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, naming a pair of two European teams and two squads from Brazil whose players live and compete in the United States.

The DreamHack Open Anaheim, which takes place Feb. 21-23, will include ENCE (Finland), North (Denmark) and the two Brazilian teams, FURIA and MIBR. DreamHack announced the invitations Tuesday on Twitter.

They will join British squad Endpoint, which qualified for the event with its ESL Premiership Winter championship. However, Endpoint’s lineup disbanded following qualification, and the organization on Tuesday announced the signing of Phoenix’s roster.

The DreamHack Open season begins Saturday in Leipzig, Germany. Anaheim is the second stop of the season, and it will include a $100,000 purse. Teams will also compete for a berth at DreamHack Masters Jonkoping (Sweden) in June.

—Field Level Media