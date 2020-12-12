Gambit sweep into DreamHack Open December semifinals

Gambit Esports completed a perfect run through group play to reach the DreamHack Open December semifinals, and forZe, Virtus.pro and sAw also booked semifinal berths on Friday.

Gambit topped Nemiga Gaming 2-0 in the Group B winners match, its second group-stage sweep.

In the Group A winners match, forZe edged Virtus.pro 2-1.

The winners-match losers then got a second chance to advance in their groups’ decider matches, and Virtus.pro took advantage, defeating ESPADA 2-0. Nemiga, however, tumbled out of the event with a 2-1 defeat against sAw.

The Saturday semifinals will see forZe take on sAw before Gambit square off with Virtus.pro.

The $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two groups for a double-elimination first round. The top two teams in each group advanced to the single-elimination playoffs. All matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five.

The championship team will earn $50,000 and 100 ESL Pro Tour points.

On Friday, Gambit handled Nemiga 16-10 on Mirage, then overcame a 7-1 deficit to claim Train 16-12.

Russia’s Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov and Kazakhstan’s Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov each logged 46 kills for Gambit, and Ax1Le had a match-best plus-15 kill-death differential. Belarus’ Igor “lollipop21k” Solodkov and Estonia’s Rassim “Jyo” Valijev both recorded 37 kills for Nemiga, and Jyo led the team with a plus-1 K-D differential.

forZe opened with a 16-12 win on Mirage before Virtus.pro captured Dust II 16-13. On the decisive third map, Train, forZe erased a 6-1 deficit by claiming 11 consecutive rounds en route to a 16-12 victory.

Andrey “Jerry” Mekhryakov paced forZe’s all-Russian lineup with 65 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential. Latvia’s Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis amassed 66 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential for Virtus.pro.

Virtus.pro eked out a 22-20 double-overtime win against ESPADA on Mirage to open the Group A decider match, then closed out the victory with a 16-12 decision on Inferno, winning the last five rounds.

Russia’s Dzhami “Jame” Ali led Virtus.pro with 55 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential. Dmitriy “Dima” Bandurka posted 54 kills and Abdul “degster” Gasanov had a plus-9 K-D differential for ESPADA.

sAw also opened its decider match with a double-overtime victory, nipping Nemiga 22-19. Nemiga rallied to claim Inferno 16-11 before sAw advanced with a 16-9 win.

Portugal’s Tiago “JUST” Moura racked up 68 kills for sAw while teammate and countryman Renato “stadodo” Goncalves posted a plus-15 K-D differential. Russia’s Anton “speed4k” Titov led Nemiga with 68 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential.

DreamHack Open December prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. $50,000, 100 points

2. $20,000, 80 points

3-4. $10,000, 40 points

5-6. ESPADA, Nemiga Gaming -- $3,000, 20 points

7-8. XSET, Movistar Riders -- $2,000, no points

