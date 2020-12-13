Virtus.pro beat sAw for DreamHack Open December title

Virtus.pro needed just four maps to secure a 3-1 victory over sAw on Sunday in the best-of-five grand final at the DreamHack Open December event.
After opening with a loss in the first map, 16-7 on Inferno, VP rallied back to win 16-9 on Vertigo and 16-10 on Train before finishing off the match with a 19-15 overtime win on Dust II.
The $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two groups for a double-elimination first round. The top two teams in each group advanced to the single-elimination playoffs. All matches were best-of-three except for Sunday’s grand final.
Virtus.pro earned $50,000 and 100 ESL Pro Tour points with the triumph.
Kazakhstan’s Timur “buster” Tulepov led VP’s international squad with 86 kills and a plus-28 kill-death differential. Countryman Alexey “qikert” Golubev added 71 kills and had a plus-5 K-D differential.
Portugal’s Tiago “JUST” Moura paced sAw with 75 kills and a minus-3 differential. None of sAw’s five players recorded a positive differential score.
DreamHack Open December prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:
1. Virtus.pro -- $50,000, 100 points
2. sAw -- $20,000, 80 points
3-4. forZe, Gambit Esports -- $10,000, 40 points
5-6. ESPADA, Nemiga Gaming -- $3,000, 20 points
7-8. XSET, Movistar Riders -- $2,000, no points
--Field Level Media