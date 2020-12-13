Virtus.pro beat sAw for DreamHack Open December title

Virtus.pro needed just four maps to secure a 3-1 victory over sAw on Sunday in the best-of-five grand final at the DreamHack Open December event.

After opening with a loss in the first map, 16-7 on Inferno, VP rallied back to win 16-9 on Vertigo and 16-10 on Train before finishing off the match with a 19-15 overtime win on Dust II.

The $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two groups for a double-elimination first round. The top two teams in each group advanced to the single-elimination playoffs. All matches were best-of-three except for Sunday’s grand final.

Virtus.pro earned $50,000 and 100 ESL Pro Tour points with the triumph.

Kazakhstan’s Timur “buster” Tulepov led VP’s international squad with 86 kills and a plus-28 kill-death differential. Countryman Alexey “qikert” Golubev added 71 kills and had a plus-5 K-D differential.

Portugal’s Tiago “JUST” Moura paced sAw with 75 kills and a minus-3 differential. None of sAw’s five players recorded a positive differential score.

DreamHack Open December prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. Virtus.pro -- $50,000, 100 points

2. sAw -- $20,000, 80 points

3-4. forZe, Gambit Esports -- $10,000, 40 points

5-6. ESPADA, Nemiga Gaming -- $3,000, 20 points

7-8. XSET, Movistar Riders -- $2,000, no points

