Virtus.pro, Gambit lead charge at DreamHack Open December

Virtus.pro and Gambit Esports swept opening-round matches Thursday as the DreamHack Open December event got underway.

In Group A, Virtus.pro beat XSET 2-0 and forZe rallied past ESPADA 2-1. In Group B, Gambit topped Movistar Riders 2-0 and Nemiga Gaming edged sAw 2-1.

The groups’ elimination matches also were contested Thursday, with ESPADA knocking out XSET 2-0 and sAw dumping Movistar Riders 2-1.

The $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two groups for a double-elimination first round. The top two teams in each group advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five.

The championship team will earn $50,000 and 100 ESL Pro Tour points.

On Thursday, Virtus.pro routed XSET 16-6 on Dust II and 16-5 on Vertigo. Kazakhstan’s Alexey “qikert” Golubev topped Virtus.pro with 42 kills and a plus-21 kill-death differential. Sweden’s Zainab “zAAz” Turkie led XSET with 26 kills and a minus-9 K-D differential.

ESPADA opened with a 16-12 victory over forZe on Dust II, but forZe came back to capture Inferno 16-14 and Mirage 16-10. Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev amassed 69 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential to pace forZe’s all-Russian squad. ESPADA, another all-Russian team, got 70 kills from Robert “Patsi” Isyanov while Abdul “degster” Gasanov had a match-best plus-20 K-D differential.

Gambit overcame a 9-0 deficit to beat Movistar Riders 19-16 in overtime on Overpass. Gambit then won the first four rounds and the last seven in a 16-9 triumph on Vertigo. Russia’s Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov led Gambit with 45 kills and a plus-15 K-D differential. Movistar Riders got 49 kills and a plus-13 K-D differential from Brazil’s Lucas “steel” Lopes.

Nemiga claimed Dust II 16-13 over sAw, then led 8-1 on Inferno before sAw came back for a 16-13 victory. On the decisive third map, Nuke, Nemiga overcame an 8-5 deficit to win 16-12. Estonia’s Rassim “Jyo” Valijev produced 72 kills and a plus-21 K-D differential for Nemiga. Portugal’s Christopher “MUTiRiS” Fernandes had 58 kills for sAw while teammate Renato “stadodo” Goncalves registered a team-best plus-4 K-D differential.

In the Group A elimination match, ESPADA demolished XSET 16-5 on Train, 16-1 on Dust II. degster finished with 39 kills and a plus-21 K-D differential for ESPADA. The Netherlands’ Petra “Petra” Stoker had 23 kills and a minus-10 K-D differential for XSET.

In the Group B elimination match, sAw sandwiched a 16-12 win on Nuke and a 16-7 triumph on Inferno around Movistar Riders’ 16-8 victory on Overpass. MUTiRiS guided sAw with 61 kills and a plus-15 K-D differential. Estonia’s Kristjan “shokz” Jakobson put up 60 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential for Movistar Riders.

On Friday, Virtus.pro will oppose forZe in the Group A winners match, with the loser squaring off with ESPADA in the decider match. In Group B, Nemiga will square off with Gambit in the winners match, with the loser matching up with sAw.

DreamHack Open December prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. $50,000, 100 points

2. $20,000, 80 points

3-4. $10,000, 40 points

5-6. $3,000, 20 points

7-8. XSET, Movistar Riders -- $2,000, no points

