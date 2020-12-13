Virtus.pro, sAw set for DreamHack Open December grand final

Virtus.pro and sAw booked their spots in the grand final with victories Saturday at the DreamHack Open December event.

VP won 2-1 over Gambit Esports, which had completed a perfect run through group play to reach Saturday’s semifinals. sAw ousted forZe with a 2-0 sweep.

The $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two groups for a double-elimination first round. The top two teams in each group advanced to the single-elimination playoffs. All matches were best-of-three except for Sunday’s grand final, which will be best-of-five.

The championship team will earn $50,000 and 100 ESL Pro Tour points.

On Saturday, Gambit opened with a 16-6 win on Train before VP engineered the reverse sweep, winning 16-14 on Vertigo and 16-10 on Mirage. Uzbekistan’s Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev led VP’s international squad with 57 kills and a plus-4 kill-death differential. Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov anchored Gambit with 67-kills and a match-best plus-14 K-D differential.

sAw made quicker work of forZe thanks to a 16-7 decision on Nuke followed by a 16-10 victory on Inferno. Portugal’s Ricardo “rmn” Oliveira paced sAw with 41 kills and a plus-15 differential. All five sAw players recorded a positive differential score. Andrey “Jerry” Mekhryakov led forZe’s all-Russian squad with 31 kills and a minus-2 K-D ratio.

DreamHack Open December prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. TBD -- $50,000, 100 points

2. TBD -- $20,000, 80 points

3-4. forZe, Gambit Esports -- $10,000, 40 points

5-6. ESPADA, Nemiga Gaming -- $3,000, 20 points

7-8. XSET, Movistar Riders -- $2,000, no points

