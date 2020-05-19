Astralis sweep DreamHack Masters Spring Europe opener

Astralis swept Heroic on Tuesday to open Group A play at the DreamHack Masters Spring Europe.

Astralis opened with a 19-16 overtime win on Train and then overcame a 9-2 deficit to post a 16-14 win on Inferno.

It was a successful debut for Jakob “JUGi” Hansen. He replaced Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander, who is taking a three-month break from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition due to health reasons.

“First official in 5 months. Feels good to be back on the server,” JUGi tweeted.

In Tuesday’s other Group A match, North notched a 2-1 win over G2 Esports. North sandwiched a 16-10 win on Vertigo and a 16-14 decision on Dust II around a 16-8 loss on Inferno.

Round-robin play continues in Group A on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Group B (May 22-24), Group C (May 25-27) and Group D (May 28-30).

Group winners proceed to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the second- and third-place teams drop to the lower bracket. The playoffs are June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final. The champion receives $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

The Group A schedule for Wednesday:

G2 Esports vs. Heroic

Astralis vs. North

DreamHack Masters Spring Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

T1. Astralis, 1-0, +5

T1. North, 1-0, 0

T3. G2 Esports, 0-1, 0

T3. Heroic, 0-1, -5

Group B

BIG, Complexity Gaming, MAD Lions, mousesports

Group C

FaZe Clan, Fnatic, GODSENT, Team Spirit

Group D

ENCE, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality

—Field Level Media