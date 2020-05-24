BIG win Group B stage at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

BIG outlasted Complexity Gaming on Sunday to win the Group B stage at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event.

Complexity Gaming (2-1) recorded a 22-18 victory on Mirage before BIG (3-0) rebounded by posting 16-11 wins on both Vertigo and Dust II.

Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes registered 75 kills and a plus-18 differential to pace BIG, who proceed to the upper bracket of the playoffs.

Also on Sunday, MAD Lions (1-2) captured third place with a 2-0 victory over mousesports (0-3). MAD Lions secured a 16-5 win on Inferno and a 16-10 victory on Train to join second-place Complexity Gaming in the lower bracket of the playoffs.

mousesports were eliminated.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams on June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through June 14. Group A round-robin play concluded Thursday. Group C play will run from Monday through Wednesday, with Group D beginning on Thursday and finishing on Saturday.

The playoffs are June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will carry a 1-0 advantage into the match). The champion receives $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

In Group C action on Monday, Fnatic will face off against Team Spirit while FaZe Clan will challenge GODSENT.

DreamHack Masters Spring Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

1. G2 Esports, 2-1, +14

2. Astralis, 2-1, +13

3. Heroic, 1-2, +12

4. North, 1-2, -39

Group B

1. BIG, 3-0, +27

2. Complexity Gaming, 2-1, +18

3. MAD Lions, 1-2, +1

4. mousesports, 0-3, -46

Group C

FaZe Clan, Fnatic, GODSENT, Team Spirit

Group D

ENCE, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality

—Field Level Media