FaZe win Group C at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

Unbeaten FaZe Clan swept Fnatic 2-0 on Wednesday to wrap up first place in Group C at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event.

In the day’s other match, Natus Vincere rallied for a 2-1 win over Team Vitality in the Group D opener.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams from June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through June 14. Each group plays a round robin on best-of-three matches.

Groups A and B completed round-robin play last week. Groups C and D will compete through Saturday.

The playoffs are scheduled for June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will carry a 1-0 advantage into the match). The champion will receive $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

On Wednesday, FaZe (3-0) eked out two map victories over Fnatic (1-2), taking Dust II 16-14 and Overpass 16-13. Bosnia’s Nikola “NiKo” Kovac led FaZe with 51 kills and a plus-10 kill-death differential. Fnatic got 48 kills and a plus-10 kill-death differential from Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson of Sweden.

One match remains in Group C, with Team Spirit (1-1) set to oppose GODSENT (0-2) on Saturday. Spirit would wrap up a playoff berth with a win, and that result also would send Fnatic to the playoffs.

Vitality (0-1) started Group D action with a 16-8 triumph on Nuke, but Na’Vi bounced back to claim Dust II 16-14 and Overpass 16-9. Russia’s Denis “electronic” Sharipov did the most damage for Na’Vi with 66 kills and a plus-14 kill-death differential. Vitality got 67 kills and a plus-16 kill-death differential from Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut.

All four Group D teams are in action Thursday, with Vitality opposing Ninjas in Pyjamas while Na’Vi square off with ENCE.

DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

1. G2 Esports, 2-1, +14

2. Astralis, 2-1, +13

3. Heroic, 1-2, +12

4. North, 1-2, -39

Group B

1. BIG, 3-0, +27

2. Complexity Gaming, 2-1, +18

3. MAD Lions, 1-2, +1

4. mousesports, 0-3, -46

Group C

1. FaZe Clan, 3-0, +13

2. Team Spirit, 1-1, +18

3. Fnatic, 1-2, -9

4. GODSENT, 0-2, -22

Group D

1. Natus Vincere, 1-0, +1

T2. ENCE, 0-0, even

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-0, even

4. Team Vitality, 0-1, -1

