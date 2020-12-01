Four teams open DreamHack Europe with sweeps

Heroic, Team Spirit, Gambit Esports and mousesports all swept their upper-bracket first-round matches Monday in the group stage of the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: Europe.

In Group A, Heroic defeated c0ntact Gaming, Team Spirit knocked off FaZe Clan and Gambit Esports beat Cloud9, all by 2-0 scores. Complexity edged ENCE 2-1 in the other Group A match.

Heroic and Team Spirit will match up on Tuesday, as will Complexity and Gambit Esports. FaZe Clan will meet c0ntact Gaming and ENCE will face Cloud9 on Tuesday in lower-bracket matches, also on Tuesday.

In Group B, mousesports blanked Team Liquid 2-0, and GODSENT defeated Astralis 2-1. Those winners will face off Wednesday. Astralis and Team Liquid will also compete Wednesday in a lower-bracket first-round match.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event has 16 teams competing. There are two eight-team groups, with all matches in a best-of-three format. The top four teams from each group move the playoffs.

The playoffs will have a single-elimination bracket, with all matches in a best-of-three set-up, except for the grand final, which is a best-of-five and is scheduled for Dec. 6.

The winner takes home $60,000 and 400 Pro Tour points.

Heroic defeated c0ntact Gaming 16-11 on Mirage and then 16-10 on Nuke. Martin “stavn” Lund led Heroic with 52 kills and a plus-18 kills-deaths differential. Rokas “EspiranTo” Milasauskas led c0ntact Gaming with 38 kills and a minus-3 differential.

Team Spirit’s sweep included a pair of close wins, 16-11 on Dust 2 and 16-13 on Mirage. Nikolay “mir” Bityukov led Team Spirit with 45 kills and a plus-10 differential. Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye led FaZe at 38 and minus-2.

Gambit Esports won easily on Vertigo, 16-6, but had a harder time before beating Cloud9 on Inferno, 16-14. Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov led Gambit Esports with 44 kills and a plus-8 differential. Teammate Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov had 42 kills and a plus-16 differential. For Cloud9, Patrick “es3tag” Hansen had 42 kills and plus-2.

Complexity and ENCE waged a tight battle. Complexity won on Dust 2, 16-12, but ENCE bounced back for a 16-14 victory on Overpass. Complexity clinched the match 16-13 on Mirage. Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke finished with 83 kills and a plus-36 differential, while Aleksi “allu” Jalli led ENCE at 55 and plus-5.

In Group B, mousesports won back-to-back nailbiters, 16-13 on Inferno and 16-12 on Dust 2. Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras led mousesports with 44 kills, while Robin “ropz” Kool had 38 kills and a team-best plus-11 differential. Keith “NAF” Markovic finished at 38 and plus-7 for Team Liquid.

GODSENT opened with a 16-12 win over Astralis on Train, endured a 16-4 loss on Dust 2, and then clinched with a 16-11 win on Nuke. Asger “Farlig” Jensen led GODSENT with 55 kills and a plus-8 differential. Nicolai “device” Reedtz and Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen each had 54 kills for Astralis, and Reedtz led in differential at plus-8.

Two more upper-bracket, first-round matches will take place in Group B on Tuesday. G2 Esports takes on Nemiga Gaming, and FURIA Esports faces North.

DreamHack Masters Europe prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $60,000, 400 points

2. $30,000, 265 points

3-4. $12,000, 160 points

5-6. $5,000, 75 points

7-8. $5,000, 65 points

9-12. $2,500, 45 points

13-16. $1,500, no points

