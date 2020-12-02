FURIA, mousesports advance at DreamHack Winter EU

FURIA Esports and mousesports advanced to the playoffs out of Group B at the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: Europe event on Wednesday.

Both won their upper-bracket matches by 2-1 scores, with FURIA defeating G2 Esports and mousesports pulling off a reverse sweep to defeat GODSENT.

In the Group B lower bracket, Astralis knocked out Team Liquid in a sweep and North eliminated Nemiga Gaming with a 2-1 win.

FURIA sandwiched a 16-8 win on Inferno and a 16-6 win on Nuke around a 16-13 loss on Mirage. Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo led the all-Brazilian squad with 64 kills and a plus-19 kill-death differential. G2 got 58 kills and a plus-8 differential from Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

mousesports rebounded from an opening 16-13 loss on Nuke to win 16-9 on Inferno and 16-8 on Train. Slovakia’s David “frozen” Cernansky led the winners with 72 kills and a plus-24 K-D differential, while Finland’s Jesse “zehN” Linjala led GODSENT with 54 kills and a plus-1 differential.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams divided into two eight-team groups, with all matches in a best-of-three format. The top four teams from each group advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will have a single-elimination bracket, with all matches best-of-three except for the Sunday grand final, which will be best-of-five.

The winner takes home $60,000 and 400 ESL Pro Tour points.

In lower-bracket action Wednesday, Astralis won 16-14 on Vertigo and 16-7 on Inferno. Nicolai “device” Reedtz paced the all-Danish squad with 56 kills and a plus-29 differential, while Canadian Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken led Liquid with 40 kills and a plus-10 mark.

North cruised to a 16-2 win on Train, but Nemiga leveled the match with a 16-11 win on Inferno. North advanced with a 16-9 victory on Nuke. Denmark’s Kristoffer “Kristou” Aamand had 57 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential for North and Rassim “Jyo” Valijev of Estonia led Nemiga with 49 kills and a plus-2 differential.

Thursday’s schedule features four lower-bracket Round 2 matches. In Group A, Complexity face FaZe Clan and Team Spirit take on Cloud9. In Group B, G2 Esports will play Astralis and GODSENT will battle North.

DreamHack Masters Europe prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. $60,000, 400 points

2. $30,000, 265 points

3-4. $12,000, 160 points

5-6. $5,000, 75 points

7-8. $5,000, 65 points

9-12. $2,500, 45 points

13-16. c0ntact Gaming, ENCE, Team Liquid, Nemiga Gaming -- $1,500, no points

--Field Level Media