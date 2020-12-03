Playoff bracket set at DreamHack Winter EU

The final four teams advanced to the playoffs Thursday as group play came to an end at the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: Europe event.

Emerging out of the lower bracket in Group A to advance to the quarterfinals were Complexity and Cloud9. FaZe Clan and Team Spirit were eliminated.

Astralis and GODSENT will move on from Group B while G2 Esports and North were eliminated.

Complexity took out FaZe Clan in a 2-1 match behind the play of Benjamin “blameF” Bremer of Denmark, who had 81 kills and a plus-32 kill-death differential. Complexity cruised to a 16-4 win on Inferno to open the match, lost a tense 22-19 overtime contest on Nuke and sealed the victory with a 16-7 win on Mirage.

William “RUSH” Wierzba added a plus-15 K-D differential for Complexity. No player managed a positive differential for FaZe Clan.

Cloud9 had an easier time with Team Spirit, winning Nuke 16-14 in the first map. C9 then jumped out to a 14-1 lead on Dust II before taking a 16-4 win.

Ozgur “woxic” Eker of Turkey led the winners with 45 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential, while Brit Alex “Alex” McMeekin chipped in 44 kills and a plus-19 differential.

In Group B, GODSENT sent North to a 2-1 defeat. North rebounded from a 10-5 deficit on Train to win the first map 16-14 but dropped the next two, losing 16-9 on Nuke and 16-13 on Overpass.

GODSENT pulled out the win despite having only one player on the plus-differential side, with Pavle “Maden” Boskovic of Montenegro registering 59 kills and 57 deaths. Nicklas “gade” Gade of Denmark led North with 72 kills and a plus-15 differential.

The day’s other contest saw Astralis sweep G2 Esports in a tight match, winning 16-13 on Dust II and 19-16 on Inferno in OT. Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen led the Denmark team with 47 kills and a plus-11 differential. G2 got 51 kills and a plus-7 differential from Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina in a losing effort.

The $150,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams divided into two eight-team groups, with all matches in a best-of-three format. The top four teams from each group advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will have a single-elimination bracket, with all matches best-of-three except for the Sunday grand final, which will be best-of-five.

The winner takes home $60,000 and 400 ESL Pro Tour points.

Friday’s quarterfinals feature the following matchups: GODSENT vs. Heroic, Cloud9 vs. mousesports, Astralis vs. Gambit Esports, and Complexity vs. FURIA Esports.

DreamHack Masters Europe prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. $60,000, 400 points

2. $30,000, 265 points

3-4. $12,000, 160 points

5-6. $5,000, 75 points

7-8. $5,000, 65 points

9-12. FaZe Clan, Team Spirit, G2 Esports, North -- $2,500, 45 points

13-16. c0ntact Gaming, ENCE, Team Liquid, Nemiga Gaming -- $1,500, no points

