Semifinal pairings set at DreamHack Winter EU

Four teams advanced to the semifinals and four were sent packing on Friday at the $150,000 DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: Europe event.

GODSENT will face mousesports and Astralis will take on FURIA in Saturday’s final four, with the winners meeting in Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

Heroic, Cloud9, Gambit Esports and Complexity were eliminated in Friday’s quarterfinals, with each team earning $5,000 and 75 ESL Pro Tour points.

GODSENT defeated Heroic 2-1, sandwiching 16-10 wins on Inferno and Train around a 16-14 loss on Vertigo. Asger “Farlig” Jensen of Denmark led GODSENT with 71 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential. Rene “TeSeS” Madsen paced the all-Danish Heroic lineup, also with 71 kills and a plus-20 differential.

mousesports swept Cloud9 with 16-12 wins on Nuke and Inferno. Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool had 46 kills and a plus-17 differential for the winners, while Denmark’s Patrick “es3tag” Hansen posted 43 kills and a plus-2 mark for Cloud9.

Astralis also won by a sweep, beating Gambit 16-9 on Vertigo and 16-12 on Inferno. The all-Danish lineup got 45 kills and a plus-17 differential from Emil “Magisk” Reif to go with 44 kills and a plus-19 K-D ratio from Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen. Russia’s Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov led Gambit with 34 kills and a minus-2 differential.

FURIA swept Complexity with a 16-8 win on Mirage and a 16-6 decision on Nuke. Yuri “yuurih” Santos led the all-Brazilian FURIA lineup with 51 kills and a plus-27 kill-death differential. Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer had 31 kills and a minus-4 differential for Complexity.

DreamHack Masters Europe prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. $60,000, 400 points

2. $30,000, 265 points

3-4. $12,000, 160 points

5-8. Heroic, Cloud9, Gambit Esports, Complexity -- $5,000, 75 points

9-12. FaZe Clan, Team Spirit, G2 Esports, North -- $2,500, 45 points

13-16. c0ntact Gaming, ENCE, Team Liquid, Nemiga Gaming -- $1,500, no points

--Field Level Media