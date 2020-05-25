Spirit, FaZe win openers at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

Team Spirit and FaZe Clan kicked off Group C play with wins Monday at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event.

Spirit swept Fnatic with a 16-3 win on Nuke and a much tougher 16-14 decision on Inferno. FaZe Clan opened with a 16-12 win against GODSENT on Nuke, lost 16-14 on Inferno and roared back with a 16-7 victory on Dust II.

Nikolay “mir” Bityukov paced Spirit with 44 kills and a plus-13 differential. Leading the way for Faze Clan was Marcelo “coldzera” David with 71 kills and a plus-26 differential.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams on June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through June 14. Group A round-robin play concluded Thursday and Group B wrapped up Sunday. Group C play continues through Wednesday, with Group D beginning on Thursday and finishing on Saturday.

The playoffs are June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will carry a 1-0 advantage into the match). The champion receives $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

Group C action continues Tuesday with Team Spirit facing FaZe Clan and Fnatic taking on GODSENT.

DreamHack Masters Spring Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

1. G2 Esports, 2-1, +14

2. Astralis, 2-1, +13

3. Heroic, 1-2, +12

4. North, 1-2, -39

Group B

1. BIG, 3-0, +27

2. Complexity Gaming, 2-1, +18

3. MAD Lions, 1-2, +1

4. mousesports, 0-3, -46

Group C

1. Team Spirit, 1-0, +15

1. FaZe Clan, 1-0, +11

3. GODSENT, 0-1, -11

3. Fnatic, 0-1, -15

Group D

ENCE, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality

