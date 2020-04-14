Esports
Na'Vi, Heroic invited to DreamHack Masters Spring Europe

Natus Vincere and Heroic received the final invitations for DreamHack Masters Spring Europe.

Organizers announced earlier this month that the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament was moving online due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Top-ranked Natus Vincere and Heroic were the 13th and 14th teams invited, with the final two spots in the $160,000 European portion of the competition to be determined on Thursday and Friday.

The European group stage runs from May 19-30, with the playoffs scheduled for June 8-14.

Na’Vi and Heroic join Astralis, BIG, Complexity, ENCE, FaZe Clan, fnatic, G2 Esports, MAD Lions, mousesports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, North and Vitality.

