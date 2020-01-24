BIG, MAD Lions advance to DreamHack Open semis in Leipzig

BIG and MAD Lions started DreamHack Open Leipzig 2020 by recording two victories apiece in their respective groups on Friday in Leipzig, Germany.
Both teams advanced to a spot in Sunday’s semifinal round of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.
In Group A, BIG earned 16-8 victories over Virtus.pro in the opening match and Renegades in the winners’ match. BIG beat Virtus.pro in Inferno and defeated Renegades in Nuke.
In Group B, MAD rolled to 16-10 wins over Heroic in Dust II in the opening match and North in Mirage in the winners’ match.
Virtus.pro will meet Cloud9 in a Group A best-of-three elimination match on Saturday. Cloud9 lost 16-10 to Renegades in Overpass in their opening match.
In the Group B elimination match on Saturday, Heroic will face Sprout, which was defeated 16-4 by North in Dust II in their opening match.
The semifinal winners will meet in the best-of-three Grand Final, also on Sunday.
The eight elite CS:GO teams are seeking a piece of the $100,000 prize pool, with $50,000 going to the champion.
DreamHack Open Leipzig 2020 prize pool
3-4. $10,000
5-6. $3,000
7-8. $2,000
—Field Level Media
