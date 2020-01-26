BIG sweeps Renegades for Leipzig title

BIG capped a perfect weekend with a sweep of Renegades to win the $100,000 DreamHack Open 2020 Leipzig in Germany.

After going undefeated in group play, BIG knocked off Heroic in the semifinals, winning 16-9 on Overpass and 16-12 on Inferno.

The German organization then took out Renegades 16-5 on Mirage and 16-12 on Dust II to claim the title and the $50,000 first prize. They also earn an automatic entry in the $250,000 DreamHack Masters Jonkoping in June.

Renegades beat MAD Lions 2-1 in the other semifinal, winning Dust II 16-11, falling by the same score on Train and then taking Nuke 16-6.

DreamHack Open Leipzig 2020 prize pool

1. $50,000 — BIG

2. $20,000 — Renegades

3-4. $10,000 — Heroic, MAD Lions

5-6. $3,000 — Cloud9, North

7-8. $2,000 — Sprout, Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media