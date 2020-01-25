Renegades, Heroic gain semifinal berth in Leipzig

Renegades and Heroic each won their decider matches in their respective groups on Saturday in the DreamHack Open 2020 Leipzig in Germany.

Both teams advanced to a spot in Sunday’s semifinal round of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, with Renegades set to face MAD Lions while Heroics will tangle with BIG.

In a Group A elimination match, Cloud9 posted a 2-0 decision over Virtus.pro after recording a 16-4 victory in Overpass and a 16-7 win in Dust II.

Cloud 9 was unable to continue that momentum as they dropped a 2-0 decision to Renegades, who collected a 16-7 win in Inferno and a 16-12 victory in Dust II.

In a Group B elimination match, Heroic defeated Sprout for the second time in the tournament after recording a 2-0 decision on Saturday. Heroic, who also defeated Sprout in their opening match, won on Saturday after notching a 16-6 victory in Inferno and 16-13 win in Nuke.

Heroic went on to overcome a slow start and post a 2-1 victory over North. Heroics dropped the first game 16-10 in Nuke before battling back to post a 22-19 victory in Overpass and 16-2 win in Train.

The semifinal winners will meet in the best-of-three Grand Final, also on Sunday.

The eight elite CS:GO teams are seeking a piece of the $100,000 prize pool, with $50,000 going to the champion.

DreamHack Open Leipzig 2020 prize pool

2. $20,000

3-4. $10,000

5-6. $3,000 — Cloud9, North

7-8. $2,000 — Sprout, Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media