Extra Salt caps unbeaten run with DreamHack Open March NA title

Extra Salt capped a strong, steady run through the competition at the DreamHack Open March 2021: North America event by controlling their rematch with Group B foe paiN Gaming 3-0 in the Grand Final Sunday, taking home the $35,000 first prize.

The sweep punctuated a convincing run by Extra Salt, who did not lose a map in the playoffs, lost only one map in the entire event and finished as the only unbeaten team in the tournament. They outscored their opposition 9-1, winning their final seven maps over three matches.

In all, Extra Salt blasted through paiN 2-0 to open Group B, beat Bad News Bears 2-1 to win the group, dispatched High Coast Esports in the semifinals Saturday and took down paiN again for the title.

In addition to the cash prize, the champions earned 100 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $250,000 Intel Extreme Masters XVI Summer event, scheduled for June 3-13. The runner-up paiN squad was awarded $15,000 and 80 Pro Tour points. All matches are best-of-three except for Sunday’s best-of-five Grand Final.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams split into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals.

Similar to their Saturday victory, which including 16-14 and 16-11 scores, Extra Salt did not coast to victory as each map was closely contested. In fact, it was paiN jumping out to an 8-2 lead on Inferno before Extra Salt stormed back, winning 10 straight points to flip the map in a 16-12 triumph. Extra Salt nearly blew a big lead on Train as a 12-5 advantage fell after eight consecutive paiN scores. But Extra Salt responded, winning the map’s final four points for a 2-0 lead.

The clincher was even tighter, and a map of spurts. After an 8-3 Salt lead quickly became a 13-8 deficit, they ended any drama with an 8-1 finish in a 16-14 victory on Mirage for the title.

Josh “oSee” Ohm stood out on his stellar squad with a match-best 79 kills for Extra Salt, including a plus-20 kill-death differential. Wesley “hardzao” Lopes

led the paiN team with 71 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential.

DreamHack Open March 2021: Final North America prize pool:

1. $35,000, 100 Pro Tour points -- Extra Salt, 100 Pro Tour points

2. $15,000, 80 Pro Tour points -- paiN Gaming, 80 Pro Tour points

3-4. Team Liquid, High Coast Esports -- $6,000, 40 Pro Tour points

5-6. Triumph, Bad News Bears -- $2,500, 20 Pro Tour points

7-8. RBG Esports, Rebirth Esports -- $1,500, no Pro Tour points

