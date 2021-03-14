Extra Salt, paiN advance to DreamHack Open March NA finals

Extra Salt and paiN Gaming each won their semifinal matchup at the DreamHack Open March 2021: North America event, creating an all-Group B Grand Final on Sunday.

Extra Salt, the winner of Group B, earned a 2-0 victory Saturday over High Coast Esports, while Group B runner-up paiN Gaming knocked off Group A winner Team Liquid 2-1.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams split into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for Sunday’s best-of-five Grand Final.

The champion will earn $35,000, 100 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $250,000 Intel Extreme Masters XVI Summer event, scheduled for June 3-13. The runner-up will get $15,000 and 80 Pro Tour points.

Team Liquid and High Coast Esports earned $6,000 each for finishing in third/fourth place.

Extra Salt earned a 16-14 victory on Dust II before eliminating High Coast Esports with a 16-11 victory on Vertigo.

Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek of South Africa had a plus-20 kill-death differential for Extra Salt, while Josh “oSee” Ohm of the United States was at plus-17. Ian “motm” Hardy of the United States had 44 kills and a minus-2 differential for High Coast.

After opening with a 16-10 victory on Dust II, paiN Gaming fell 16-4 on Overpass before advancing with a 16-8 victory in Inferno.

Rafael “saffee” Costa of Brazil had a plus-16 differential for paiN, while Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski of the United States was at plus-13 for Team Liquid.

DreamHack Open March 2021: North America prize pool

1. $35,000, 100 Pro Tour points

2. $15,000, 80 Pro Tour points

3-4. Team Liquid, High Coast Esports -- $6,000, 40 Pro Tour points

5-6. Triumph, Bad News Bears -- $2,500, 20 Pro Tour points

7-8. RBG Esports, Rebirth Esports -- $1,500, no Pro Tour points

--Field Level Media