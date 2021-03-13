High Coast, paiN advance to DreamHack Open March NA semis

High Coast Esports rallied for a dramatic win while paiN Gaming cruised to victory Friday, with both teams earning berths in the semifinals of the DreamHack Open March 2021: North America event.

High Coast rallied for a 2-1 win over Triumph in the Group A decider match, taking the second map in triple overtime and the third map in overtime. paiN, meanwhile, swept Bad News Bears 2-0 in the Group B decider match.

The Saturday semifinals will see paiN take on Group A champion Team Liquid before High Coast opposes Group B winner Extra Salt.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams split into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the final on Sunday, which will be best-of-five.

The champion will earn $35,000, 100 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $250,000 Intel Extreme Masters XVI Summer event, scheduled for June 3-13. The runner-up will get $15,000 and 80 Pro Tour points.

On Friday, Triumph opened with a 16-11 win on Inferno. High Coast, however, rallied to claim Nuke 25-21 in triple OT and then prevailed 19-16 in overtime on Dust II.

The United States’ Brandon “bew” Roberts topped High Coast with 97 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential. David “cynic” Polster led Triumph’s all-U.S. roster with 90 kills and a plus-23 K-D differential.

paiN overcame a 12-6 deficit to beat Bad News Bears 16-13 on Nuke, then sealed the series with a 16-2 rout on Inferno.

Rafael “saffee” Costa produced 44 kills and a plus-22 K-D differential to pace paiN’s all-Brazilian roster. The United States’ Michael “Swisher” Schmid had 32 kills and a minus-10 K-D differential for Bad New Bears.

DreamHack Open March 2021: North America prize pool

1. $35,000, 100 Pro Tour points

2. $15,000, 80 Pro Tour points

3-4. $6,000, 40 Pro Tour points

5-6. Triumph, Bad News Bears -- $2,500, 20 Pro Tour points

7-8. RBG Esports, Rebirth Esports -- $1,500, no Pro Tour points

