Liquid, Extra Salt reach DreamHack Open March NA semis

Team Liquid and Extra Salt booked places in the semifinals of the DreamHack Open March 2021: North America by winning their Thursday matches.

Liquid clinched first place in Group A with a 2-0 sweep of Triumph. Extra Salt emerged atop Group B thanks to a come-from-behind, 2-1 victory over Bad News Bears.

Two elimination matches were held Thursday, too. High Coast Esports dumped RBG Esports 2-0 in Group A, and paiN Gaming topped Rebirth Esports 2-0 in Group B.

The last two semifinal berths will be on the line Friday when High Coast and Triumph meet in the Group A decider match and paiN and Bad News Bears square off in the Group B decider match.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams split into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the final on Sunday, which will be best-of-five.

The champion will earn $35,000, 100 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $250,000 Intel Extreme Masters XVI Summer event, scheduled for June 3-13. The runner-up will get $15,000 and 80 Pro Tour points.

On Thursday, Liquid handled Triumph 16-9 on Nuke, 16-11 on Inferno. The United States’ Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski paced Liquid with 50 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential. David “cynic” Polster led Triumph’s all-U.S. roster with 41 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential.

Bad News Bears opened with a 16-9 victory on Train, but Extra Salt bounced back to claim Dust II 16-5 and Nuke 16-11. The United States’ Josh “oSee” Ohm had 67 kills and a plus-28 K-D differential for Extra Salt. Peter “ptr” Gurney recorded 60 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential for Bad New Bears’ all-U.S. squad.

High Coast knocked out RBG 16-9 on Overpass, 16-12 on Inferno. Brazil’s Rodrigo “RCF” Figueiredo starred for High Coast with 54 kills and a plus-21 K-D differential. The United States’ Connor “chop” Sullivan registered 39 kills and a plus-2 K-D differential for RBG.

paiN edged Rebirth 16-14 on Dust II, 16-13 on Vertigo, overcoming 10-5 halftime deficits on each map. Wesley “hardzao” Lopes led paiN’s all-Brazilian roster with 62 kills and a plus-26 K-D differential. The United States’ Zack “XotiC” Elshani wound up with 52 kills and a plus-14 K-D differential for Rebirth.

DreamHack Open March 2021: North America prize pool

1. $35,000, 100 Pro Tour points

2. $15,000, 80 Pro Tour points

3-4. $6,000, 40 Pro Tour points

5-6. $2,500, 20 Pro Tour points

7-8. RBG Esports, Rebirth Esports -- $1,500, no Pro Tour points

