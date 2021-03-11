Triumph rallies to take DreamHack Open March NA opener

Triumph came from behind for a 2-1 victory over High Coast Esports on Wednesday as the DreamHack Open March 2021: North America event got underway.

Team Liquid joins Triumph atop Group A after a 2-0 win over RBG Esports. In Group B, Bad News Bears swept Rebirth Esports 2-0 and Extra Salt got past paiN Gaming 2-0.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams split into two double-elimination groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

All matches are best-of-three except for the final on Sunday, which will be best-of-five.

The champion will earn $35,000, 100 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $250,000 Intel Extreme Masters XVI Summer event, scheduled for June 3-13. The runner-up will get $15,000 and 80 Pro Tour points.

On Wednesday, High Coast opened with a 16-12 win on Inferno. Triumph responded by claiming the first five rounds on Train before High Coast sliced the deficit to 8-7 at halftime. Triumph took each of the next eight rounds to seal the match.

Brendan “Bwills” Williams led Triumph’s all-U.S. squad with 58 kills and a plus-16 kill-death differential. Brazil’s Rodrigo “RCF” Figueiredo posted 49 kills and an even K-D differential for High Coast.

Liquid handled RBG 16-12 on Nuke and 16-5 on Mirage. Canada’s Keith “NAF” Markovic paced Liquid with 49 kills and a plus-22 K-D differential. Another Canadian, Jadan “HexT” Postma, led RBG with 35 kills and a level K-D differential.

Bad New Bears needed overtime in both maps to edge Rebirth 19-16 on Mirage and 19-17 on Inferno. The United States’ Nick “alter” Jackson finished with 62 kills and a plus-7 K-D differential for Bad News Bears. Zack “XotiC” Elshani of the United States and Sebastian “retchy” Tropiano of Canada each had 58 kills for Rebirth.

Extra Salt stopped paiN 16-9 on Nuke and 16-12 on Vertigo. South Africa’s Johnny “JT” Theodosiou registered 48 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential for Extra Salt. Rafael “saffee” Costa led paiN’s all-Brazilian roster with 41 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential.

Liquid will oppose Triumph in the Group A winners match on Thursday with a stake in the semifinals on the line. Bad News Bears and Extra Salt will meet in the Group B winners match.

Two elimination matches are scheduled for Thursday, too. RBG will oppose High Coast in Group A, and Rebirth will square off with paiN in Group B.

DreamHack Open March 2021: North America standings

Group A

T1. Team Liquid, 1-0

T1. Triumph, 1-0

T3. High Coast Esports, 0-1

T3. RBG Esports, 0-1

Group B

T1. Bad News Bears, 1-0

T1. Extra Salt, 1-0

T3. paiN Gaming, 0-1

T3. Rebirth Esports, 0-1

--Field Level Media