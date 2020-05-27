100 Thieves sweep Gen.G at DreamHack Spring - NA

100 Thieves swept Gen.G on Tuesday in both teams’ opening match in Group B at the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event.

The 2-0 victory put 100 Thieves level with Cloud9 atop the group at 1-0, with Gen.G joining Evil Geniuses at 0-1.

The first map, Train, was a see-saw battle, with 100 Thieves opening a 4-1 lead, Gen.G storming back for an 8-5 edge and 100 Thieves jumping back to a 13-9 advantage. Gen.G then won five straight rounds to regain the lead at 14-13, but 100 Thieves took the final three rounds to win the map, 16-14.

On the second map, Overpass, 100 Thieves took control and never let up. They led 11-4 at halftime and cruised to a 16-8 victory to clinch the match.

All five 100 Thieves players finished with a positive kill-death differential, let by rifler Justin “jks” Savage at plus-13.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America, which saw Group A play wrap Sunday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides were divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches.

Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on June 14.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started last week and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7.

In the North American region, FURIA Esports won Group A to advance to the upper-bracket final. Team Liquid and MIBR finished second and third, respectively, in Group A.

Group B action continues Wednesday with Gen.G battling Evil Geniuses.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, plus-17

T2. Team Liquid, 1-2, plus-17

T2. MIBR, 1-2, minus-9

4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2, minus-25

Group B

T1. 100 Thieves, 1-0, plus-10

T1. Cloud9, 1-0, plus-4

T3. Evil Geniuses, 0-1, minus-4

T3. Gen.G Esports, 0-1, minus-10

