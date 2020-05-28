100 Thieves win Group B at DreamHack Masters Spring - NA

100 Thieves swept Cloud9 2-0 on Thursday to clinch first place in Group B at the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event.

The win moves 100 Thieves (2-0) into the upper-bracket playoff final on June 11 against Group A winner FURIA Esports. The winner of that match will start with a one-map advantage in the best-of-five final on June 14.

In the first map Thursday, 100 Thieves rallied from a 10-4 deficit to beat Cloud9 (1-1) by a 19-16 score in overtime on Dust II. The second map was a runaway, with 100 Thieves rolling to a 16-3 triumph on Mirage.

Norway’s Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad and Australia’s Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas each had 47 kills for 100 Thieves, while teammate Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai of New Zealand logged 42 kills and a match-best plus-17 kill-death differential. The United States’ Ricky “floppy” Kemery led Cloud9 with 43 kills and a plus-1 kill-death differential.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America, which saw Group A play finish Sunday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides were divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches.

Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on June 14.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started last week and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7.

In the North American region, FURIA Esports won Group A to advance to the upper-bracket final. Team Liquid and MIBR finished second and third, respectively, in Group A.

Group B continues Friday with 100 Thieves taking on Evil Geniuses (0-2) in a match that only has meaning for EG. Group play concludes Saturday with Cloud9 opposing Gen.G Esports (1-1).

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, plus-17

T2. Team Liquid, 1-2, plus-17

T2. MIBR, 1-2, minus-9

4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2, minus-25

Group B

1. 100 Thieves, 2-0, plus-26

T2. Cloud9, 1-1, minus-12

T2. Gen.G Esports, 1-1, minus-9

4. Evil Geniuses, 0-2, minus-5

