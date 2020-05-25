Cloud9 top EG to open DreamHack Spring - NA Group B

In a match that saw numerous momentum shifts, Cloud9 held off Evil Geniuses 2-1 to win the Group B opener at the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event Monday.

After EG took a 10-5 lead at halftime on the opening map — Dust2 — Cloud9 took control, winning the map 16-13. Cloud9 took a 9-6 lead into the half on the next map, but EG responded to win Nuke 16-13.

On the deciding map, Cloud9 rebounded to take a 12-3 lead at the half then held off an EG rally to capture Train 16-12.

In all three maps, the team that held the lead at the half was outscored in the second half.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America, which saw Group A play wrap Sunday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides are divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches.

Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on June 14.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started last week and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7.

FURIA Esports won Group A to advance to the upper-bracket final. Team Liquid and MIBR finished second and third, respectively, in Group A.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America Group B schedule

Tuesday

100 Thieves vs. Gen.G Esports

Wednesday

Evil Geniuses vs. Gen. G Esports

Thursday

100 Thieves vs. Cloud9

Friday

Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

Saturday

Gen.G Esports vs. Cloud9

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, plus-17

T2. Team Liquid, 1-2, plus-17

T2. MIBR, 1-2, minus-9

4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2, minus-25

Group B

1. Cloud9, 1-0, plus-4

T2. 100 Thieves, 0-0, even

T2. Gen.G Esports, 0-0, even

4. Evil Geniuses, 0-1, minus-4

—Field Level Media