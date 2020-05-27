Gen.G bounce back at DreamHack Spring - NA

A day after getting swept, Gen.G Esports rebounded with a 2-1 win over Evil Geniuses in Group B at the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event.

Gen.G evened their record at 1-1 while EG fell to 0-2. Gen.G got swept by 100 Thieves in their opener on Tuesday.

Gen.G and EG split the first two maps, Train and Inferno. Gen.G took Train 16-8 and EG bounced back to win Inferno 16-6.

On the decisive map, Vertigo, Gen.G got off to a 5-0 lead and prevailed 16-13 behind 26 kills from Damian “daps” Steele and eight assists from Sam “s0m” Oh.

Daps finished with 52 kills overall, behind teammate Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand’s 59 kills and Timothy “autimatic” Ta’s 54. BnTeT’s plus-9 kill-death differential led Gen.G.

Ethan “Ethan” Arnold’s 57 kills led EG.

The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America, which saw Group A play finish Sunday, includes eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides were divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches.

Both group winners will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group will enter the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on June 14.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, started last week and runs through June 14. The four-team tournaments for both Asia and Oceania, each with a $20,000 prize pool, are scheduled for June 2-7.

In the North American region, FURIA Esports won Group A to advance to the upper-bracket final. Team Liquid and MIBR finished second and third, respectively, in Group A.

Group B action continues Thursday with 100 Thieves taking on Cloud9. Both teams are 1-0.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A

1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, plus-17

T2. Team Liquid, 1-2, plus-17

T2. MIBR, 1-2, minus-9

4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2, minus-25

Group B

T1. 100 Thieves, 1-0, plus-10

T1. Cloud9, 1-0, plus-4

3. Gen.G Esports, 1-1, minus-9

4. Evil Geniuses, 0-2, minus-5

