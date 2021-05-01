Astralis, Heroic advance at DreamHack Masters Spring 2021

Astralis and Heroic booked berths Friday into the upper-bracket final of Group B at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 event.

In the second day of the event, five of the six matches proved to be sweeps, with four of the six taking place in Group B.

Astralis moved on thanks to their 2-0 win over Complexity, winning 16-10 on Vertigo and 22-19 in overtime on Inferno. Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen starred for the all-Danish Astralis group, posting a team-best 58 kills along with a plus-17 kill-to-death differential. Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer led Complexity with 46 kills and a minus-1 K/D differential.

Heroic won 2-0 over BIG, winning 16-10 on Mirage and 16-12 on Nuke. The all-Danish winners were topped by Ismail “refrezh” Ali and his 44 kills and match-high plus-12 K/D differential. Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes of Turkey carried BIG with a match-best 45 kills along with a team-high plus-12 K/D differential.

In lower-bracket play in Group B, Team Vitality eliminated Extra Salt 2-1 and FURIA Esports won easily 2-0 over paiN Gaming.

Vitality won 16-7 on Overpass, dropped the middle map 16-10 on Dust II, then won again 16-7 on Nuke for the match victory. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut starred for the all-French Vitality unit, producing 68 kills and a plus-35 K/D differential, both tops in the match. Extra Salt was led by Josh “oSee” Ohm, who scored 48 kills and an even K/D differential.

FURIA won by identical 16-12 scores in their sweep over paiN, winning first on Nuke before taking Mirage. Brazil’s Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato paved the way for FURIA with 48 kills and a plus-14 K/D differential. Rafael “saffee” Costa was the top player for the all-Brazilian paiN squad, notching 38 kills.

Vitality will face BIG and FURIA will take on Complexity in Saturday matches.

The 16-team, double-elimination tournament begins with the group stage, which runs through Sunday. Two groups of eight teams apiece open with single-map battles, with the remainder of group stage matches as best-of-three matches. The top three teams in each group move on to the playoffs, with each group winner earning a bye and berth in the semifinals.

The playoffs, a single-elimination bracket, are scheduled for May 7-9 with both the quarterfinals and semifinals set for a best-of-three format. The finals on May 9 will be decided in a best-of-five match.

The winner will take home $100,000 of the $250,000 prize pool in addition to 1,000 Pro Tour points.

A pair of Group A second-round matches also took place in the lower bracket, as Virtus.pro downed Team Spirit 2-0 and G2 Esports bested mousesports by the same score.

Virtus.pro earned two 16-11 map victories, on Train and Inferno, respectively. Latvia’s Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis led Virtus.pro with a match-high 51 kills, also producing a plus-6 K/D differential. Russian Boris “magixx” Vorobiev paced Spirit with 43 kills and a plus-6 K/D differential.

G2 scored a 16-10 triumph on Vertigo before winning 16-12 victory on Mirage. Nemanja “huNter” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina starred for G2 with a match-high 46 kills and a plus-16 K/D differential. Lithuania’s Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras was the high man on mousesports with 42 kills and a plus-1 K/D differential.

Virtus.pro and G2 will meet Saturday in the third round of the lower bracket, with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

Saturday’s upcoming matches:

Group A:

Virtus.pro vs.G2 Esports (lower bracket, third round)

Group B:

BIG vs. Team Vitality (lower bracket, second round)

Complexity vs. FURIA Esports (lower bracket, second round)

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 prize pool:

1st: TBD, $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points

2nd: TBD, $42,000, 750 points

3rd-4th: TBD, $20,000, 525 points

5th-6th: TBD, $10,000, 350 points

7th-8th: TBD, $6,000, 200 points

9th-12th: TBD, $5,000, 100 points (Team Spirit, mousesports, TBD)

13th-16th: TBD, $4,000, 0 points (Team Fiend, FaZe Clan, Extra Salt, paiN Gaming)

--Field Level Media