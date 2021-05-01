G2, Vitality, FURIA stay alive at DreamHack Masters Spring

G2 Esports, Team Vitality and FURIA Esports swept their competition to stay alive on Saturday at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 event.

In the lower-bracket final in Group A, G2 beat Virtus.pro.

Virtus.pro jumped out to a 10-5 lead on Vertigo but was outscored 11-2 down the stretch for a 16-12 win for G2, followed by a 16-8 victory on Inferno.

Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina led the way for G2 with 54 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential. Russian Dzhami “Jame” Ali had 39 kills and a plus-7 differential for Virtus.pro.

In the semifinals in the Group B lower bracket, Vitality knocked out BIG and FURIA ousted Complexity Gaming.

Vitality won on Mirage, 16-11, and 16-7 on Nuke. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut had a big day for the all-French Vitality squad with 53 kills and a plus-27 differential.

FURIA was pushed to the limits by Complexity, escaping with a 19-17 win on Mirage and a 16-11 victory on Inferno. FURIA was led by Brazilian Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, who had 46 kills and a plus-5 differential.

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer of Denmark posted 53 kills and a plus-27 differential in a losing effort for Complexity.

Sunday’s schedule features the Group A upper-bracket final between Gambit Esports and Natus Vincere, with the winner advancing to the playoffs. The loser will meet G2. Also on tap for Sunday in the Group B lower-bracket final between Vitality and FURIA.

The 16-team, double-elimination tournament begins with the group stage, which runs through Sunday. Two groups of eight teams apiece open with single-map battles, with the remainder of group stage matches as best-of-three matches. The top three teams in each group move on to the playoffs, with each group winner earning a bye and berth in the semifinals.

The playoffs, a single-elimination bracket, are scheduled for next weekend with both the quarterfinals and semifinals set for a best-of-three format. The finals on May 9 will be decided in a best-of-five match.

The winner will take home $100,000 of the $250,000 prize pool in addition to 1,000 Pro Tour points.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 prize pool:

1st: TBD, $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points

2nd: TBD, $42,000, 750 points

3rd-4th: TBD, $20,000, 525 points

5th-6th: TBD, $10,000, 350 points

7th-8th: TBD, $6,000, 200 points (Virtus.pro, TBD)

9th-12th: TBD, $5,000, 100 points (Team Spirit, mousesports, BIG, Complexity Gaming)

13th-16th: TBD, $4,000, 0 points (Team Fiend, FaZe Clan, Extra Salt, paiN Gaming)

--Field Level Media