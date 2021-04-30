Gambit, Na'Vi big winners as DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 opens

Gambit Esports and Natus Vincere each earned a pair of wins Thursday to be the first teams to claim spots in the group-stage semifinals at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 event.

In the opening day of the event, eight of the 12 matches took place in Group A, where Gambit and Na’Vi picked up two victories apiece.

Gambit first crushed Team Fiend 16-5 on Dust II in the single-map opener before outlasting G2 Eports 2-1 -- winning 16-8 on Mirage, dropping the second map 16-13 on Train and triumphing 16-4 on Dust II. Na’Vi opened with a come-from-behind 16-14 win over mousesports on Overpass, then swept Virtus.pro 2-0 to advance to the group semifinals after a 16-10 victory on Dust II and 16-7 win on Inferno.

The 16-team, double-elimination tournament begins with the group stage, which runs through Sunday. Two groups of eight teams apiece open with single-map battles, with the remainder of group stage matches as best-of-three matches. The top three teams in each group move on to the playoffs, with each group winner earning a bye and berth in the semifinals.

The playoffs, a single-elimination bracket, are scheduled for May 7-9 with both the quarterfinals and semifinals set for a best-of-three format. The finals on May 9 will be decided in a best-of-five match.

The winner will take home $100,000 of the $250,000 prize pool in addition to 1,000 Pro Tour points.

With their second-round losses, Team Fiend and VP dropped to Round 2 in the lower bracket of Group A. G2, who defeated Team Spirit 19-16 in overtime on Mirage before their loss to Gambit, will next face mousesports. The mousesports squad recovered from their opening Na’Vi defeat by ousting FaZe Clan 2-1 in comeback fashion, as mousesports fell 16-7 on Mirage in the first map before winning 16-5 on Nuke and 19-17 on Overpass in bonus time.

FaZe was eliminated, going 0-2 on the day after losing to VP 16-13 on Train in their opener. VP will next take on Team Spirit, who won their lower-bracket match to oust Team Fiend 2-1. Spirit fell 16-9 on Mirage in the first map before rallying for a 19-17 win on Overpass and 16-6- rout on Nuke to advance.

In the four single-map matches to kick off Group B play, Astralis dumped Extra Salt 16-8 and Complexity beat Team Vitality 16-10 on Nuke, while BIG and Heroic advanced with 16-6 victories. Heroic’s win also came on Nuke over paiN Gaming, while BIG’s win came on Vertigo over FURIA Esports.

Friday’s upcoming matches:

Group A:

Virtus.pro vs. Team Spirit (lower bracket, second round)

G2 Esports vs. mousesports (lower bracket, second round)

Group B:

Astralis vs. Complexity (upper bracket, second round)

BIG vs. Heroic (upper bracket, second round)

Extra Salt vs. Team Vitality (lower bracket, first round)

FURIA Esports vs. paiN Gaming (lower bracket, first round)

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 prize pool:

1st: TBD, $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points

2nd: TBD, $42,000, 750 points

3rd-4th: TBD, $20,000, 525 points

5th-6th: TBD, $10,000, 350 points

7th-8th: TBD, $6,000, 200 points

9th-12th: TBD, $5,000, 100 points

13th-16th: TBD, $4,000, 0 points (Team Fiend, FaZe Clan, TBD)

--Field Level Media