Na'Vi earns rematch with Gambit in DreamHack Masters Spring final

Natus Vincere overcame a pair of three-round deficits in the second half of the final map on Saturday to complete a reverse sweep and advance to the final of the DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 event.

Na’Vi will face Gambit Esports -- the event’s only unbeaten team -- for the championship on Sunday.

After losing 16-11 on Mirage to open their semifinal against Heroic, Na’Vi evened the contest with a 16-12 win on Nuke before pulling off the comeback and winning Inferno 16-13. Na’Vi trailed 9-6 at the half and 10-7 after the first two rounds before winning seven of the next eight rounds and holding on for the victory.

Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led all players with 87 kills and a plus-33 kill-death differential to pace Na’Vi. Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy of Russia added 66 kills for the winners. Martin “stavn” Lund led the all-Danish Heroic squad with 62 kills and a plus-6 differential.

The result gives Na’Vi another shot at Gambit in a rematch of the Group A upper-bracket final, which Gambit won 2-1 with its own reverse sweep. That is Na’Vi’s only loss of the event.

Unlike Na’Vi, Gambit had little trouble in its semifinal, beating G2 Esports 16-6 on Inferno and 16-9 on Vertigo. Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov of Kazakhstan led all players with 44 kills and a plus-17 differential for Gambit. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Nikola “NiKo” Kovac led G2 with 41 kills and a plus-5 differential.

Sunday’s best-of-five final is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. ET, with the winner pocketing $100,000 and 1,000 Pro Tour points. The loser will get $42,000 and 750 points.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 prize pool:

1st: TBD, $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points

2nd: TBD, $42,000, 750 points

3rd-4th: G2 Esports, Heroic -- $20,000, 525 points

5th-6th: Astralis, FURIA Esports -- $10,000, 350 points

7th-8th: Virtus.pro, Team Vitality -- $6,000, 200 points

9th-12th: Team Spirit, mousesports, BIG, Complexity Gaming -- $5,000, 100 points

13th-16th: Team Fiend, FaZe Clan, Extra Salt, paiN Gaming -- $4,000, 0 points

--Field Level Media