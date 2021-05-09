Na'Vi sweeps Gambit for DreamHack Masters Spring title

Natus Vincere avenged a loss in the Group A final by sweeping Gambit Esports 3-0 in the Grand Final of the DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 event on Sunday.

Gambit had defeated Na’Vi 2-1 in the Group A final and was the event’s only unbeaten team before the pairing to decide the event’s champion.

Na’Vi wasted little time establishing momentum in the final, jumping out to a 10-2 lead on Overpass before clinching the first map 16-7. On Dust II, Na’Vi surged to an 11-1 lead in an eventual 16-12 win.

On what would be the final map, Train, Na’Vi trailed 9-6 at the halfway point, but dominated the second half in a 16-12 clinching victory.

Russia’s Denis “electronic” Sharipov led all players with 75 kills and a plus-26 kill-death differential to pace Na’Vi. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev added 68 kills and a plus-23 differential for the winners.

Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov of Kazakhstan led Gambit with 59 kills and plus-9 differential.

Na’Vi earned $100,000 and 1,000 Pro Tour points for the victory, with Gambit collecting $42,000 and 750 points.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 prize pool:

1st: Natus Vincere, $100,000, 1,000 Pro Tour points

2nd: Gambit, $42,000, 750 points

3rd-4th: G2 Esports, Heroic -- $20,000, 525 points

5th-6th: Astralis, FURIA Esports -- $10,000, 350 points

7th-8th: Virtus.pro, Team Vitality -- $6,000, 200 points

9th-12th: Team Spirit, mousesports, BIG, Complexity Gaming -- $5,000, 100 points

13th-16th: Team Fiend, FaZe Clan, Extra Salt, paiN Gaming -- $4,000, 0 points

--Field Level Media