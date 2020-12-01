Chaos, Rebirth open with wins at DreamHack NA

Rebirth Esports and Chaos Esports Club opened with wins Monday on Day 1 of the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: North America event.

Chaos defeated Rugratz 2-1 and Rebirth downed Triumph by the same score in Group A action. Group B gets underway Tuesday.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event has eight teams competing. There are two four-team groups, with all matches in a best-of-three format. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will have a single-elimination bracket, with all matches in a best-of-three set-up, except for the grand final, which is a best-of-five and is scheduled for Dec. 6.

The winner takes home $35,000 and 320 Pro Tour points.

Chaos dropped the first map, 16-8 on Overpass. Then they needed to scratch and claw in the reverse sweep, winning 16-12 on Train and 16-13 on Nuke. Anthony “vanity” Malaspina recorded 57 kills and a plus-10 kills-death differential to lead Chaos, who also got 60 kills from Edgar “MarKE” Maldonado.

Christopher “cJ” Jones led the all-American Rugratz squad with 67 kills and a plus-19 K-D differential.

Rebirth took the opener, 16-13 on Mirage before dropping the second to Triumph, 16-14 on Inferno. Rebirth took the decider with a 16-10 win on Train. Ali “phantom” Sachs finished with 63 kills and led the Americans with a plus-11 differential. Rahul “curry” Nemani led Rebirth with 66 kills.

Paytyn “junior” Johnson led Triumph with 60 kills and a plus-9 differential.

Group B gets started with two matches Tuesday: Team One vs. Yeah Gaming and New England Whalers taking on Mythic.

DreamHack Masters NA prize pool and Pro Tour points:

1. $35,000, 320 points

2. $15,000, 190 points

3-4. $6,000, 105 points

5-6. $2,500, no points

7-8. $1,500, no points

