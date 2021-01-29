Extra Salt advance in DreamHack January NA

Extra Salt used a balanced attack Thursday to sweep and eliminate Triumph 2-0 in the DreamHack Open January 2021: North America online event.

Extra Salt get a day off to find out who they will face in the lower-bracket final of the double-elimination bracket. On Friday, paiN Gaming and Rebirth Esports will square off in the upper-bracket final for a berth in Sunday’s final. The loser of that match will meet Extra Salt on Saturday, vying for the other spot in the final.

The upper-bracket winner of the four-team, $30,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will open the best-of-five final with a one-map lead. All other matches are best-of-three.

On Thursday, Extra Salt edged Triumph on Overpass 16-14, then rolled on Vertigo 16-9.

Ian “motm” Hardy of the United States was Extra Salt’s top performer, recording 49 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential. Three other players had 41 kills for Extra Salt -- Johnny “JT” Theodosiou of South Africa and Josh “oSee” Ohm of the U.S. were both at plus-12, and Justin “FaNg” Coakley of Canada scored plus-7.

Danny “cxzi” Strzelczyk was Triumph’s top player with 39 kills and a minus-3 differential. Triumph was eliminated with no ESL Pro Tour points but earned $2,000.

The champion will receive $16,000 and 60 ESL Pro Tour points. The runner-up will get $8,000 and 40 ESL Pro Tour points, and third place $4,000 and 20 points.

