Apeks come back for DreamHack Open November win

Apeks, who reached the DreamHack Open November by winning a Norwegian qualifier, rallied to win their opening match in Group A on Thursday.

Apeks topped AGF Esport 2-1, earning a date against Team Spirit on Friday in the Group A winners match. Spirit beat flowskola 2-0 in the Group A elimination match.

In Group B, Gambit Esports downed Illuminar Gaming 2-0 and Nemiga Gaming swept KOVA Esports 2-0, with the winners to face off Friday. Illuminar stayed alive with a 2-0 win over KOVA in the Group B elimination match.

The $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event split the eight teams into two groups for round-robin play. Two teams from each group will advance to the Saturday semifinals, with the final set for Sunday. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five final.

The winning team will earn $50,000, and the runner-up will pocket $20,000.

On Thursday, Spirit routed flowskola 16-2 on Mirage, then needed overtime to prevail 19-17 on Nuke.

Russia’s Nikolay “mir” Bityukov led Spirit with 51 kills and a plus-21 kill-death differential. Anton “dottie” Alevarn, Lukas “MistFire” Poromaa and Hugo “Chawzyyy” Gunther each had 36 kills for flowskola’s all-Swedish squad.

AGF opened with a 16-6 win over Apeks on Inferno, but Apeks drew level with a 16-10 decision on Mirage. The decisive third map, Overpass, went to overtime before Apeks won 19-17.

Norway’s Sander “Grusarn” Iversen logged 72 kills and a plus-17 K-D differential for Apeks. Kristoffer “Kristou” Aamand paced AGF’s all-Danish squad with 69 kills while Thomas “TMB” Bundsbaek had a team-best plus-9 K-D differential.

AGF recovered to beat flowskola 16-2 on Dust II, 16-14 on Train behind 47 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential from TMB. Joel “joelxd” Holmlund amassed 42 kills and a plus-2 K-D differential for flowskola.

Gambit handled Illuminar 16-5 on Mirage, 16-7 on Dust II. Russia’s Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov was the star for Gambit, registering 45 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential. Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski led Illuminar’s all-Polish roster with 33 kills and a plus-4 K-D differential.

Nemiga needed two overtimes to get past KOVA 22-19 on Vertigo before closing out the match with a 16-10 win on Mirage. Russia’s Alexander “zorte” Zagodyrenko topped Nemiga with 51 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential. Jarkko “Spargo” Rahja led KOVA’s all-Finnish roster with 53 kills and a plus-7 K-D differential.

Illuminar extended their tournament stay by defeating KOVA 19-17 in overtime on Nuke, then 16-9 on Overpass. Poland’s Tomasz “phr” Wojcik amassed 52 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential for Illuminar. KOVA’s Spargo notched 55 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential.

AGF and Illuminar will compete in separate decider matches Friday against the losers of the winners-bracket matches from their groups.

DreamHack Open November prize pool

1. $50,000

2. $20,000

3-4. $10,000

5-6. $3,000

7-8. $2,000

--Field Level Media