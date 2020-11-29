Gambit defeats Spirit to claim DreamHack Open November final

Gambit Esports rallied to defeat Team Spirit 3-1 on Sunday to claim the DreamHack Open November championship.

Gambit earns $50,000 for the win and Spirit pockets $20,000.

Gambit dropped the opening map as Spirit rolled to a 16-6 win on Dust II. But it was all Gambit after that. Gambit, led by Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov, dominated Train 16-2, then kept rolling 16-5 on Overpass before clinching the deal with a 16-8 win on Inferno.

sh1ro, from Russia, led all players with 73 kills and a monster plus-37 kill-death differential. Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov, Kazakhstan, registered 64 kills (plus-13) and Russia’s Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov notched 64 kills on a plus-7 K-D differential.

Another Russian, Nikolay “mir” Bityukov, led Spirit with 58 kills.

The $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two groups for round-robin play.

DreamHack Open November prize pool

1. $50,000 - Gambit Esports

2. $20,000 - Team Spirit

3-4. Illuminar Gaming, AGF Esport -- $10,000

5-6. Apeks, Nemiga Gaming -- $3,000

7-8. flowskola, KOVA Esports -- $2,000

