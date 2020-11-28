Nemiga, Apeks tumble out of DreamHack Open November

Nemiga Gaming and Apeks both squandered two chances to reach the DreamHack Open November playoffs, each losing twice Friday to get eliminated.

Team Spirit finished atop Group A with a 2-0 victory over Apeks in the winners’ match. That dropped Apeks into the Group A decider match, which they dropped 2-0 to AGF Esport.

In Group B, Gambit Esports swept Nemiga 2-0 in the winners’ match. The Group B decider match was a tight affair, but Illuminar Gaming edged Nemiga 2-1 to advance.

In the Saturday semifinals, Team Spirit will oppose Illuminar Gaming and Gambit Esports will face AGF Esport. The winners will square off for the championship on Sunday.

The $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event split the eight teams into two groups for round-robin play. Two teams from each group will advance to the Saturday semifinals, with the final set for Sunday. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five final.

The winning team will earn $50,000, and the runner-up will pocket $20,000.

On Friday, Spirit routed Apeks 16-5 on the first map, Dust II. Apeks then led 13-5 on Train before Spirit captured 11 of the final 12 rounds to prevail 16-14. Russia’s Nikolay “mir” Bityukov topped Spirit with 45 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential. Sweden’s Dennis “dennis” Edman led Apeks with 39 kills and a plus-3 K-D differential.

Apeks followed a similar path in its decider match, with a blowout loss to AGF (16-9 on Inferno) followed by a tight defeat (19-16 in overtime on Mirage). Thomas “TMB” Bundsbaek and Magnus “fr0slev” Froslev each had 49 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential for AGF’s all-Danish team. Norway’s Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad paced Apeks with 47 kills and a plus-2 K-D differential.

Gambit produced a comfortable victory over Nemiga, 16-8 on Dust II, 16-10 on Inferno. Kazakhstan’s Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov registered 45 kills and a plus-15 K-D differential for Gambit. Estonia’s Rassim “Jyo” Valijev notched 40 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential for Nemiga.

Illuminar opened with a 19-15 overtime win on Vertigo, then led 9-2 on Nuke before Nemiga rallied for a 16-11 win. On the decisive third map, Mirage, Nemiga couldn’t hold an 11-9 lead, rallied to tie the score 14-14, then dropped the last two rounds to fall 16-14. Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski led Illuminar’s all-Polish roster with 71 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential. Jyo again paced Nemiga with 78 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential.

DreamHack Open November prize pool

1. $50,000

2. $20,000

3-4. $10,000

5-6. Apeks, Nemiga Gaming -- $3,000

7-8. flowskola, KOVA Esports -- $2,000

