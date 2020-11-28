Spirit, Gambit reach DreamHack Open November final

Team Spirit and Gambit Esports swept their way into Sunday’s DreamHack Open November grand final.

The winner of the best-of-five match will earn $50,000, and the runner-up will pocket $20,000.

Spirit advanced with a 2-0 victory against Illuminar Gaming and Gambit eliminated AGF Esport by the same score in Saturday’s other semifinal.

Spirit won 16-12 on Train and 16-9 on Dust II. Nikolay “mir” Bityukov of Russia led the way with 44 kills and a plus-11 kill-death differential. Poland’s Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski had 37 kills and a plus-4 differential for Illuminar, with fellow countryman Mikolaj “mouz” Karolewski also recording 37 kills.

Gambit had a tougher time with AGF Esport, winning 19-17 in overtime on Inferno and 16-13 on Dust II. Russian Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov dominated for Gambit with 63 kills and a plus-37 kill-death differential. Thomas “TMB” Bundsbaek of Denmark had 49 kills and a plus-6 differential for AGF.

The $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. Illuminar Gaming and AGF Esport each earned $10,000 for finishing third-fourth.

DreamHack Open November prize pool

1. $50,000

2. $20,000

3-4. Illuminar Gaming, AGF Esport -- $10,000

5-6. Apeks, Nemiga Gaming -- $3,000

7-8. flowskola, KOVA Esports -- $2,000

