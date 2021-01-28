BIG, Gambit Esports advance in DreamHack Open January: Europe

BIG and Gambit Esports won for the second day in a row Thursday to clinch spots in the online semifinals of the DreamHack Open January 2021: Europe.

In the winner’s bracket matches, BIG defeated Evil Geniuses in Group A, while Gambit Esports edged Team Spirit, both by 2-1 scores.

In elimination matches, FunPlus Phoenix beat HellRaisers 2-0, and Sprout edged forZe 2-1. That sets up FPX and Evil Geniuses in a Friday decider match in Group A, with Spirit and Sprout facing off in the Group B decider match, with the winners advancing to the semifinals.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began Wednesday with eight teams divided into two groups for a double-elimination first round. All matches are best-of-three except for Sunday’s grand final, which will go to five maps if necessary.

In Thursday action, BIG overcame a 16-13 loss to EG on map 1, Inferno, by winning handily 16-6 on Dust II and 16-7 on Nuke. Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz of Germany paved the way with 64 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential. Ethan “Ethan” Arnold of the United States led EG with 55 kills and a plus-2 differential.

Gambit had a much closer match with Spirit -- coming from behind after also losing their first map, 16-6 on Inferno, to score an overtime victory on Overpass, 19-15, and a 16-12 win on Train. Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov of Russia led Gambit with 72 kills and a plus-21 differential. Nikolay “mir” Bityukov led Spirit with 58 kills but was still a minus-1 on the day.

Asger “Farlig” Jensen of Denmark (59 kills, plus-18 differential) and Pavle “Maden” Boskovic of Montenegro (62 kills, plus-17 differential) led FunPlus Phoenix to the 2-0 rout of HellRaisers. FPX opened with a 16-10 decision on Train and were pushed to a 22-20 win on Nuke to wrap the series.

In Group B play, Sprout rallied behind a 76-kill, plus-21 performance from Josef “faveN” Baumann of Germany to beat forZe, as Volodymyr “Woro2k” Veletniuk of Ukraine recorded 65 kills with a plus-11 differential in a losing effort. Sprout kicked off the match with a 16-14 win on Dust II, but opened the door to forZe, which tied the series with a 16-13 win on Mirage. Sprout sealed the win with 16-11 win on Nuke.

DreamHack Open January 2021: Europe prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. TBD -- $35,000, 100 points

2. TBD -- $15,000, 80 points

3-4. TBD -- $6,000, 40 points

5-6. TBD -- $2,500, 20 points

7-8. TBD -- $1,500, no points: HellRaisers, forZe

--Field Level Media