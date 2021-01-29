Spirit, FPX move on to playoff in DreamHack Open: Europe

FunPlus Phoenix and Team Spirit remained alive in the DreamHack Open January 2021: Europe event on Friday with wins in decider matchers.

Both teams advance to the single-elimination playoff bracket as the second representatives of Groups A and B, respectively. FunPlus Phoenix face Group B winner Gambit Esports, and Team Spirit meet Group A champion BIG in the playoff semifinals on Saturday.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began Wednesday with eight teams divided into two groups for a double-elimination first round. All matches are best-of-three except for Sunday’s grand final, which will go to five maps if necessary.

On Friday, FunPlus Phoenix got revenge on Evil Geniuses for a loss, via sweep, in the opening round. Then, EG picked up a 2-0 victory. But FunPlus Phoenix won its second straight elimination bout with a 2-0 sweep in the rematch after posting wins of 16-3 on Nuke and 16-8 on Inferno.

Montenegro’s Pavle “Maden” Boskovic led a balanced FPX with 37 kills and a plus-10 kills-to-deaths differential. All five FPX players logged differentials of plus-10 or greater. The United States’ Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte led EG with 27 kills.

Spirit needed three maps to get by Sprout, 2-1, in the other decider match on Friday. Spirit won 16-12 on Nuke, then dropped a 22-19 overtime decision on Train. Sprit won the clincher 16-12 on Dust II.

Russia’s Abdul “degster” Gasanov was brilliant throughout with a match-high 91 kills and a plus-33 K-D differential, and was strongest late in the match with 45 kills and a plus-21 differential on Dust II alone. Timo “Spiidi” Richter led Sprout’s All-German side with 79 kills and a plus-12 differential.

DreamHack Open January 2021: Europe prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. TBD -- $35,000, 100 points

2. TBD -- $15,000, 80 points

3-4. TBD -- $6,000, 40 points

5-6. Evil Geniuses, Sprout -- $2,500, 20 points

7-8. HellRaisers, forZe -- $1,500, no points

