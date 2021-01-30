Team Spirit, FPX advance to final of DreamHack Open: Europe

Team Spirit and FunPlus Phoenix each recorded a 2-1 win on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the DreamHack Open January 2021: Europe event. They will square off Sunday for the $35,000 first prize.

Team Spirit dispatched Group A champion BIG with a sterling comeback. Spirit answered a 16-14 setback on Inferno by posting a 16-12 win on Nuke and 19-17 overtime victory on Dust II.

Boris “magixx” Vorobiev of Russia recorded 79 kills and a plus-18 kills-to-death differential for Team Spirit. BIG was paced by Turkey’s Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes, who had 71 kills and a plus-9 differential.

FunPlus Phoenix eliminated Group B champion Gambit Esports by sandwiching a 16-8 win on Inferno and 16-11 victory on Train around a 16-2 setback on Overpass.

Asger “Farlig” Jensen of Denmark had 54 kills and a plus-13 kills-to-death differential for FunPlus Phoenix. Timofey “interz” Yakushin of Russia led Gambit with 57 kills and a plus-18 differential.

The $70,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began Wednesday with eight teams divided into two groups for a double-elimination first round. All matches are best-of-three except for Sunday’s grand final, which will go to five maps if necessary.

DreamHack Open January 2021: Europe prize pool and ESL Pro Tour points:

1. TBD -- $35,000, 100 points

2. TBD -- $15,000, 80 points

3-4. BIG, Gambit Esports -- $6,000, 40 points

5-6. Evil Geniuses, Sprout -- $2,500, 20 points

7-8. HellRaisers, forZe -- $1,500, no points

--Field Level Media