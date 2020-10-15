4-OT win helps Astralis take DreamHack Open Fall opener

Astralis’ marathon first-map win against Heroic highlighted the opening round of group play on Thursday at the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.

Astralis needed four overtime sessions to top Heroic 28-24 on Vertigo, setting the stage for a 2-1 match win in Group B. Also in Group B, G2 Esports stopped Endpoint with a 2-0 sweep.

Every team in every group was in action on the first day of the event. In Group A, Team Vitality cruised past mousesports 2-0 and Fnatic rallied past OG 2-1.

In Group C, GODSENT picked up a 2-0 sweep over sAw and BIG downed FaZe Clan 2-0.

Sprout upended Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0 and North got by ENCE 2-1 in Group D action.

The $115,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into four groups. The field will be cut to 12 teams after double-elimination group play. Teams that finish first or second in a group advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs while third-place teams will be slotted into the lower bracket.

All matches are best-of-three. The winner of the tournament’s grand final, scheduled for Oct. 25, will earn $33,000 and a spot in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

The match of the day saw Astralis find a way to survive Heroic. Astralis rallied from a 14-9 deficit on the first map to eventually prevail. After the grueling opener, Heroic rebounded with a 16-8 on Train. In the deciding map, Astralis held on for a 16-13 win on Inferno.

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen piled up 81 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential for all-Danish Astralis. Casper “cadiaN” Moller was sensational for all-Danish Heroic with 97 kills and a mammoth plus-38 differential.

G2 Esports rolled to 16-12 and 16-13 wins on Inferno and Vertigo, respectively, behind Bosian Nemanja “hunter-” Kovac, who had 59 kills and a plus-23 differential. G2’s Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, from France, added 48 kills and a plus-17 differential. Endpoint got 39 kills and a minus-1 differential from the United Kingdom’s Kia “Surreal” Man.

Team Vitality rolled to wins of 16-6 on Nuke and 16-12 on Dust II as Richard “shox” Papillon racked up a match-high 50 kills and a plus-20 differential to lead the all-French side. Slovakian David “frozen” Cernansky had 39 kills and a plus-1 differential for lead mousesports.

Fnatic lost their opener to OG, 16-5 on Mirage, before coming back to beat OG 16-11 on Train and 16-11 on Inferno. Sweden’s Robin “flusha” Ronnquist had a match-high 61 kills and a plus-14 differential to lead the victory while Issa “ISSAA” Murad, from Jordan, posted 59 kills and a plus-17 differential for OG.

GODSENT took out sAw 16-9 on Vertigo and 16-14 on Nuke as Denmark’s Asger “Farlig” Jensen managed 46 kills and a plus-15 differential. Montenegro’s Pavle “Maden” Boskovic also had 46 kills for GODSENT. Portugal’s Ricardo “rmn” Oliveira had 40 kills and a minus-3 differential for sAw.

BIG needed overtime on the first map while beating FaZe Clan 19-16 on Mirage and then 16-7 on Nuke. Germany’s Florian “syrsoN” Rische had 49 kills and a plus-20 differential for the winners while Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants notched 47 kills and a plus-13 differential for FaZe.

Sprout posted wins of 16-13 on Vertigo and 16-12 on Mirage as they dispatched Ninjas in Pyjamas. Poland’s Pawel “dycha” Dycha led all players with 52 kills and a plus-16 differential. Tim “nawwk” Jonasson had 46 kills for the all-Swedish NiP squad.

North sandwiched a 16-8 win on Overpass and a 16-8 victory on Inferno around a 16-12 loss to ENCE on Train. Denmark’s Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen and Sweden’s Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson shared match honors with 57 kills for North, with MSL posting a match-best plus-14 differential. Aleksi “allu” Jalli posted 48 kills and a plus-5 differential for all-Finnish ENCE.

Friday’s slate matches feature a winners showdown and an elimination battle in each group:

Group A winners

Team Vitality vs. Fnatic

Group A elimination

mousesports vs. OG

Group B winners

G2 Esports vs. Astralis

Group B elimination

Endpoint vs. Heroic

Group C winners

GODSENT vs. BIG

Group C elimination

sAw vs. FaZe Clan

Group D winners

Sprout vs. North

Group D elimination

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. ENCE

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 group standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

T1. Team Vitality, 1-0, +14

T1. Fnatic, 1-0, -1

T3. OG, 0-1, +1

T3. mousesports, 0-1, -14

Group B

T1. G2 Esports, 1-0, +7

T1. Astralis, 1-0, -1

T3. Heroic, 0-1, +1

T3. Endpoint, 0-1, -7

Group C

T1. BIG, 1-0, +12

T1. GODSENT, 1-0, +9

T3. sAw, 0-1, -9

T3. FaZe Clan, 0-1, -12

Group D

T1. North, 1-0, +12

T1. Sprout, 1-0, +7

T3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-1, -7

T3. ENCE, 0-1, -12

