Astralis reach DreamHack Open upper-bracket final

Astralis defeated Fnatic 2-1 on Wednesday to move into the upper-bracket final at the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.

Astralis opened with a 16-12 win on Inferno. Fnatic got even with a 16-7 win on Dust II, but Astralis took Overpass by the same score.

Astralis await the winner of Thursday’s match between BIG and Team Vitality. The upper-bracket final is Friday.

Nicolai “device” Reedtz anchored Astralis with 56 kills and a plus-11 kills-deaths differential. Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin had 52 kills and a plus-4 differential for Fnatic.

Wednesday’s action also included two first-round matches in the lower bracket, where OG swept G2 Esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas swept FaZe Clan.

OG won 16-9 on Mirage and 16-14 on Nuke, with Issa “ISSAA” Murad posting 54 kills and a plus-25 differential. G2 got 36 kills and a plus-1 differential from Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic.

Ninjas in Pyjamas had to work a little harder against FaZe Clan, winning 16-13 on Inferno and 25-22 on Overpass. Tim “Nawwk” Jonasson delivered 66 kills and a plus-21 differential for NiP, while Havard “rain” Nygaard led FaZe with 68 kills and a plus-13 mark.

Action continues Thursday with five matches, including BIG vs. Team Vitality in the upper bracket. In the lower bracket, OG will face NiP and Sprout take on Heroic. The 9th-12th place bracket also gets underway with GODSENT playing North and G2 Esports meeting FaZe Clan.

The $115,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams competing in four groups. All matches are best-of-three. The winner of the Oct. 25 grand final will earn $33,000 and a spot in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Prize Pool

Team, Place, Prize money, RMR Points

1st -- TBA -- $33,000, 2,500

2nd -- TBA -- $21,500, 2,344

3rd -- TBA -- $14,000, 2,188

4th -- TBA -- $10,000, 2,031

5th -- TBA -- $7,500, 1,875

6th -- TBA -- $6,500, 1,719

7th -- TBA -- $6,000, 1,563

8th -- TBA -- $5,000, 1,406

9th -- TBA -- $3,250, 1,250

10th -- TBA -- $2,500, 1,094

11th -- TBA -- $2,250, 938

12th -- TBA -- $1,500, 781

13th-16th -- mousesports, Endpoint, sAw, ENCE -- $500, 390.75

--Field Level Media