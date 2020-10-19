BIG, Astralis, Fnatic win in upper bracket at DreamHack Open

Astralis, Fnatic and BIG all earned wins in upper bracket play on Monday at the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.

BIG rallied after losing the opening map to G2 Esports to win 2-1. Astralis swept past GODSENT 2-0, and Fnatic dispatched North 2-0. All three winners advance to the upper bracket semifinal round on Wednesday.

GODSENT, North and G2 Esports face elimination on Tuesday in a trio of first-round matches in the lower bracket.

BIG won the most competitive match of the day after G2 posted a 16-13 opening map win on Inferno. BIG rallied for a 16-13 victory on Dust II and then clinched the match with a 16-10 decision on Overpass.

G2 Esports, led by Bosnia’s Nemanja ‘huNter’ Kovac’s 69 kills and plus-12 differential, led 8-7 at the halfway point of the third map. But BIG dominated the start of the second half with eight straight points to grab control.

Turkey’s Ismailcan ‘XANTARES’ Dortkardes was instrumental in the win for BIG with match-highs of 77 kills and a match-best plus-29 differential.

Astralis rolled to an easy win, winning 16-3 on Inferno and 16-10 on Nuke. All five players for Astralis, an all-Denmark squad, posted positive kills-to-death differentials led by Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen’s 42 kills and plus-14 differential.

Fnatic took care of North with a 16-9 win on Inferno and a 16-10 victory on Overpass. Jesper ‘JW’ Wecksell of Sweden led the victors with 42 kills and a plus-14 kills-to-deaths differential. Another Swedish player, Jonas ‘Lekr0’ Olofsson, led North with 38 kills and a plus-1 differential.

The DreamHack Fall Open continues Tuesday with three matches. In the finale of the upper bracket first round, Team Vitality face off against Ninjas in Pyjamas. In first-round lower-bracket play, GODSENT meet Sprout and North face Heroic.

The $115,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams divided into four groups. The field will be cut to 12 teams after double-elimination group play. Teams that finished first or second in a group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. Third-place teams will be slotted into the lower bracket.

All matches are best-of-three. The winner of the tournament’s grand final, scheduled for Oct. 25, will earn $33,000 and a spot in the $500,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XV Global Challenge, Dec. 15-20 in Cologne, Germany.

Prize Pool

Team, Place, Prize money, RMR Points

1st -- TBA -- $33,000, 2,500

2nd -- TBA -- $21,500, 2,344

3rd -- TBA -- $14,000, 2,188

4th -- TBA -- $10,000, 2,031

5th -- TBA -- $7,500, 1,875

6th -- TBA -- $6,500, 1,719

7th -- TBA -- $6,000, 1,563

8th -- TBA -- $5,000, 1,406

9th -- TBA -- $3,250, 1,250

10th -- TBA -- $2,500, 1,094

11th -- TBA -- $2,250, 938

12th -- TBA -- $1,500, 781

13th-16th -- mousesports, Endpoint, sAw, ENCE -- $500, 390.75

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 group standings, with won-loss record and map differential

Group A

1. Team Vitality, 2-0, +19

2. Fnatic, 2-1, -3

3. OG, 1-2, +11

4. mousesports, 0-2, -27

Group B

1. Astralis, 2-0, +5

2. G2 Esports, 2-1, +3

3. Heroic, 1-2, +11

4. Endpoint, 0-2, -19

Group C

1. BIG, 2-0, +18

2. GODSENT, 2-1, +7

3. FaZe Clan, 1-2, -6

4. sAw, 0-2, -19

Group D

1. North, 2-0, +16

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-1, +7

3. Sprout, 1-2, +1

4. ENCE, 0-2, -24

